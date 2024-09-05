On 8th year of its operations, Jio achieves 8 pc of world's mobile data traffic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Jio has spearheaded India's rise from 155th to the number one spot globally in mobile data consumption, since its inception in 2016.

Today, Jio accounts for 8 per cent of the world's total mobile data traffic, making it the largest mobile data network globally.

Jio currently carries 60 per cent of India's mobile data traffic on its 4G and 5G networks, with the average data consumption per user increasing more than 73 times since 2016.

On average, a Jio user consumes around 30 GB of data per month, reflecting the massive surge in digital engagement across the country.

To put this into perspective, Jio's total data consumption for FY24 reached 148.5 billion GBsequivalent to the combined mobile data consumption of Europe and the Middle East.

Despite the growth in data usage, India boasts the lowest data costs globally, with current prices being 30 times lower than they were when Jio first entered the market in 2016.

The impact of Jio's data revolution extends far beyond just increased consumption. It has significantly strengthened the backbone of India's digital economy, fostering the rapid growth of sectors like fintech, ed-tech, e-commerce, and tech startups.

This digital expansion has also empowered millions of ordinary citizens by providing them with new earning opportunities through content creation, social media influence, and more.

Jio's digital reach has facilitated true digital inclusion, offering high-speed data and rich content resources in both regional and pan-Indian languages.

This accessibility has opened new revenue streams for people from diverse walks of life. For example, a truck driver in Jharkhand and a tribal boy from Odisha have gained massive followers as influencers, earning significant income through vlogs documenting their daily lives.

The data revolution has also propelled the growth of India's digital entertainment industry, with millions of people turning to full-time professions in content creation, digital channels, and podcasting.

As Jio celebrates its eighth year as a market leader, it has surpassed 490 million subscribers, including a global record of 130 million 5G users, outside of China.

Jio has also established the world's largest and fastest stand-alone 5G network, with over 85 per cent of 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) in India being part of the Jio network.

In addition to mobile services, Jio has rapidly expanded its fixed wireless and broadband offerings, becoming the fastest operator to cross 1 million fixed wireless connections, driven by the high demand for JioAirFiber. Serving nearly 30 million homes across digital broadband and TV services, Jio aims to connect 100 million homes and 20 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the near future.

Eight years ago, on September 5, Reliance Jio commercially launched its services, marking the beginning of a digital revolution that would transform India's data consumption landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor