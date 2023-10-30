On Bajaj Markets, Earn FD Returns up to 8.75 per cent per Annum

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and an online marketplace offering multiple financial products, offers assured returns up to 8.75%* p.a. on one's fixed deposit in partnership with leading FD issuers. One can choose from 6 reputable FD issuers to meet their financial goals, while reaping the benefits of a simplified online FD booking process.

To get started with booking an FD on Bajaj Markets, one can choose from any of the leading financiers listed below:

*Disclaimer: The above-mentioned interest rates are subject to change at the issuers' discretion.

In addition to booking an FD from the comfort of one's home, one can enjoy the following benefits

* Auto-renewal facility

* Flexible tenors ranging from 7 days to 10 years

* Deductions u/s 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, applicable only on tax-saver FDs offered by banks

* Minimum deposit amount as low as Rs. 1,000

* Loan against FD facility available from the FD issuer

* Option to receive periodic interest payouts

Those looking to get started with their savings journey can easily do so by downloading the Bajaj Markets' app or by visiting their official website. They can also expand their investment portfolio by exploring other investment options such as Mutual Funds, National Pension Scheme (NPS), and more.

