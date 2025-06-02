On Door Concepts Reports Remarkable FY25 Performance with Total Revenue Surpassing INR 270 Plus Crores

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: On Door Concepts Limited, an omni-channel grocery retail, and an E-commerce platform for groceries and home essentials, announced its audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 & FY25.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated Financial Snapshot

H2 FY25:

Total Revenue: ₹15,174.95 Lakhs | HoH Growth: 25.07%

₹15,174.95 Lakhs | HoH Growth: 25.07% EBITDA: ₹694.65 Lakhs | HoH Growth: 38.19%

₹694.65 Lakhs | HoH Growth: 38.19% EBITDA Margin: 4.58% | HoH Expansion: 43.75 BPS

4.58% | HoH Expansion: 43.75 BPS PAT: ₹471.08 Lakhs | HoH Growth: 53.51%

₹471.08 Lakhs | HoH Growth: 53.51% PAT Margin: 3.10% | HoH Expansion: 57.52 BPS

3.10% | HoH Expansion: 57.52 BPS EPS: ₹8.34 | HoH Growth: 53.59%

FY25:

Total Revenue: ₹27,308.60 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 16.94%

₹27,308.60 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 16.94% EBITDA: ₹1,197.31 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 26.12%

₹1,197.31 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 26.12% EBITDA Margin: 4.38% | YoY Expansion: 31.91 BPS

4.38% | YoY Expansion: 31.91 BPS PAT: ₹777.96 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 28.42%

₹777.96 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 28.42% PAT Margin: 2.85% | YoY Expansion: 25.46 BPS

2.85% | YoY Expansion: 25.46 BPS EPS: ₹13.77 | YoY Growth: 28.45%

Particulars (₹ In Lakhs) FY25 FY24 YoY Total Revenue 27,308.60 23,351.94 16.94% EBITDA 1,197.31 949.31 26.12% EBITDA (%) 4.38% 4.07% 31.91 BPS PAT 777.96 605.79 28.42% PAT Margin (%) 2.85% 2.59% 25.46 BPS EPS (₹) 13.77 10.72 28.45%

Key Operational Highlights

1.Strengthening Market Presence

Expansion of Retail Network : Headquartered in Madhya Pradesh, operates with store model (company-owned and franchised) across major urban centers in the state, with ongoing plans for expansion into emerging markets. Enhanced Digital Platform : The company has invested in its E-commerce and mobile app infrastructure to cater to the growing demand for online grocery shopping, enhancing user experience and accessibility.



2. Launch of Private Label Products

Focus on Quality and Affordability : On Door has introduced several products such as staples, snacks, and home care under private label of “On Door”, along with other brands providing high quality products at competitive pricing.



Commenting on the performance, Mr. Narendra Singh Bapna, Managing Director of On Door Concepts Limited said, “We are pleased to report a strong financial performance of the H2 FY25 & FY25. Our continued focus on expansion, operational efficiency, and customer-centric strategies has yielded positive results. Despite market challenges, our ability to adapt and grow has positioned us as one of the leading players in the retail sector.

In the H2 FY25, we delivered a strong performance over the first half—total income grew by 25.07% to ₹15,174.95 lakhs, EBITDA increased by 38.19% to ₹694.66 lakhs, and PAT rose by 53.51% to ₹471.09 lakhs. Our EPS more than doubled to ₹8.34 from ₹5.43, reflecting a growth of 53.59% and highlighting the impact of our focused execution.

For the full year, FY25 marked another year of solid growth. Total income rose by 16.94% YoY to ₹27,308.60 lakhs, EBITDA grew by 26.12% to ₹1,197.31 lakhs, and PAT increased by 28.42% to ₹777.96 lakhs. EPS improved to ₹13.77 from ₹10.72, up 28.45%, underscoring our continued commitment to value creation and operational excellence.

In H2, we further strengthened our store network, enhancing accessibility for our customers while maintaining our commitment to affordability and quality. Our e-tailing platform continues to gain traction, reinforcing our omnichannel approach, which is crucial in today's retail landscape.

As we move forward, we remain committed to scaling our operations, and delivering exceptional value to our customers. We are confident that our strategic initiatives will drive sustainable growth value to our customers.”

About On Door Concepts Limited

On Door Concepts Limited is an omni-channel grocery retail and an E-commerce venture, providing a wide array of essentials like food staples, groceries, household items, and personal care products. The company is guided by the motto “Create value for our customers to build an ever-lasting relationship,” focusing on competitive pricing and reliable, timely home delivery to build customer loyalty. As of March 31, 2025, On Door operates with store model, both company-owned and franchised, establishing a strong regional omni-channel presence.

The company employs a strategic franchise model with a cluster approach to expand in smaller cities, prioritizing middle-class and upper-middle-class consumers in densely populated residential areas. By combining local market insights, careful product selection, and an efficient supply chain, On Door delivers a comprehensive and competitively priced shopping experience, contributing to its growth & customer satisfaction.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor