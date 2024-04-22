On Earth day, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to environment protection

New Delhi [India], April 22 : On Earth Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to environmental protection. PM talked about "Mission Life", a lifestyle change for environment protection.

'On Earth Day, we reaffirm our commitment to nurture nature so that our planet can have a better future" PM tweeted on X

Every year on April 22, Earth Day serves as a global reminder of our responsibility to protect the planet by bringing attention to challenges such as climate change, pollution, deforestation, and biodiversity loss. It demands a change in direction toward a sustainable future, urging individuals and businesses alike to take proactive steps.

Businesses are at the forefront of driving innovative sustainability measures. Their adoption of pioneering practices to reduce carbon footprints and embrace eco-friendly solutions plays a crucial role in fostering a more environmentally conscious plane.

Vehicular emissions are a major cause of air pollution in urban areas.

Various research suggests, they contribute 20-30 per cent of PM 2.5 at breathing level, and 8 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions in India come from the transport sector. In Delhi, vehicular emissions exceed 30 per cent.

Worldwide the transport sector accounts for a quarter of total emissions, out of which road transport accounts for three-quarters of transport emissions.

Passenger vehicles are the largest chunk of this, releasing about 45 per cent of CO2.

Sustainable transport options such as shared rides are a better solution for urban cities. Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO, Routematic says "We are leveraging AI and ML as a sustainability game-changer. Our AI-powered route planning, real-time vehicle tracking, intelligent scheduling and robust predictive analytics all contribute towards ensuring eco-friendly routes, reducing emissions and costs. Additionally, our strategic investments in electric vehicles further demonstrate our commitment to a sustainable future."-

Logistic Industry can also play a major role in environment protection.

Research by the World Economic Forum, WEF indicates that sustainable warehouses can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent and save energy expenses by 30 per cent.

This underscores the potential for the warehousing sector to become a focal point for sustainability, contributing to a more eco-friendly and resilient supply chain.

Industries can curtail their ecological footprints by material reuse and recycling, renewable energy sources such as solar power, energy-efficient lighting, and implementing waste management.

Abhijit Verma, Founder & Managing Director, Avinya Industrial & Logistic Parks says "With sustainability as the cornerstone of our operations, we are dedicated to leading this journey, demonstrating that responsible business practices can drive economic growth of our country while safeguarding our planet for future generations."-

Every year Earth Day reminds us of the urgent need to tackle environmental issues like climate change and collectively minimise carbon footprint. India has committed to achieving a net zero emissions target by 2070.

