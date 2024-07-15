On first day in Switzerland, Piyush Goyal meets WTO DG, Indian diaspora, investors

New Delhi [India], July 15 : On the first day of his visit to Zurich regarding implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal engaged in a series of significant meetings.

The minister is on a two-day official visit (July 14-15) to Switzerland to take forward commitments as part of India's recently signed free trade agreement with the four-nation European bloc or EFTA (European Free Trade Association).

On the first day, Goyal had high-level discussions with the Director General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), interactions with the Indian diaspora, and dialogues with potential investors, presenting India as an attractive destination for businesses and industry for trade and investment, according to an official statement on Monday.

Piyush Goyal held a crucial meeting with WTO Director General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and discussed ongoing negotiations and the progress made since the 13th Ministerial Conference of the WTO. The conversation highlighted India's commitment to achieving fair and meaningful trade outcomes and ensuring free and equitable trade among member nations.

The Minister further engaged with prominent members of the Indian diaspora in Zurich. He acknowledged their valuable contributions to the Swiss economy and Indo-Swiss relations, encouraging them to invest in India. He highlighted the extensive opportunities available under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the newly signed India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement.

Piyush Goyal met leading business figures and potential investors, including representatives from MSC Cargo. They discussed potential collaborations and investment opportunities in various sectors.

The Minister also held a productive meeting with senior officials from Zurich Airport, including Chairman of the Board of Directors, Zurich Airport, Josef Felder. They explored opportunities for collaboration in enhancing airport infrastructure and advancing ancillary air services in India. The discussions centred on leveraging best practices and innovations to significantly improve the Indian aviation sector.

Goyal also convened a meeting with India's WTO team in Geneva, led by the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India at WTO, along with senior officers from the Department of Commerce. They thoroughly discussed priority issues currently under discussion or at various stages of negotiations in the WTO.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor