On Mental Health Day, UNESCO Awardee and Psychologist, Ilashrei Anand says Yoga Psychology is the Future of Mental Health

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: On this World Mental Health Day, certified Yoga Psychologist Ilashrei Anand, a UNESCO Awardee and 40under40 Mental Health Winner, is calling for a more human-centred holistic approach to mental health. Ilashrei Anand emphasises the key to real, sustainable healing lies in ancient Yoga Psychology, which integrates mind, body, and soul.

With a strong background rooted in the ancient teachings of some of the world's oldest ashrams, Ilashrei Anand has also gained Psychology Certification from Harvard. Having knowledge of both, eastern and modern Psychology, Ilashrei says "Most of modern psychology's foundational principles like mind-body connection, mindfulness, self-love, etc, have their roots in ancient Yogic wisdom."

Ilashrei Anand points, "Take mindfulness, for example. It's hailed as a groundbreaking tool in modern therapy, but its roots go back to practices like Dhyana in Yoga Psychology," Ilashrei, who has helped transform the lives of over 1 lakh individuals worldwide through Yoga Psychology Therapy, emphasises "Mindfulness is not just about managing stress or focusing on breath. Instead, it confronts the patterns in our mind that cause suffering whether physical or emotional."

As per the American Psychological Association, 43% of adults suffer from stress-related health conditions. Research confirms that stress and trauma can lead to chronic conditions like heart disease, autoimmune disorders, and gastrointestinal issues. "Yoga Psychology addresses these issues holistically, acknowledging that unhealed emotions often manifest in the body as illness," says Ilashrei Anand.

The psychosomatic connection is now widely accepted in modern psychology, but has been a foundation of Eastern practices for millennia.

"Ask yourself: Are your gut issues just physical, or are they connected to deep emotional insecurities / fears? Are your allergies really just about the environment, or do they stem from emotional oversensitivity? Does your thyroid imbalance have a physical cause, or are you struggling to express yourself and normalise your suffering?" Ilashrei Anand raises some thoughtful questions.

" The Silent Epidemic of Physical Illness is Linked to Mental Health. We are often scratching the surface by treating symptoms." says Ilashrei Anand, hitting some serious facts. "Many of the world's modern health challenges, thyroid problems, autoimmune diseases, PCOS, even back pain, are not just physical. They often stem from unhealed emotional trauma, stress, or imbalance in our mind's relationship with our body. That's where Yoga Psychology steps in. By healing the emotional root cause, we start to heal the physical manifestations as well," says Ilashrei

For instance, the Throat Chakra (Vishuddha), associated with communication, self-worth, and expression can lead to issues like thyroid, binge eating, addictions, acid reflux, mouth ulcers, tinnitus, neck/ jaw pain, gum diseases, earaches or hearing sensitivities, when affected. "Yoga Psychology works by finding the emotional root cause connected to that Chakra, and healing through Swadhya, identifying solutions that are deep and lasting," says Ilashrei Anand.

On this World Mental Health Day, Ilashrei Anand is urging people to rethink how they approach mental health. "We cannot keep putting band-aids on emotional wounds. Whether we're facing anxiety, depression, relationship struggles, or chronic health issues, the key is to address the emotional root cause. That's where Yoga Psychology is unparalleled. It's not just another therapy; it's a life-changing super science rooted in timeless wisdom." enlightens Ilashrei Anand.

About Ilashrei Anand

Ilashrei Anand is an internationally renowned Yoga Psychologist with over a decade of experience in empowering individuals to achieve holistic well-being. Besides being a Certified Yoga Psychologist, she's also a UNESCO Awardee, Harvard Certified, and the winner of 40under40 Businessworld Wellbeing Award for her pioneering work. She's also honoured with the Kranti Yodha Award for her noble work in providing therapy sessions to underprivileged people on compassionate grounds specially during Covid 2020. Anand has helped over 100,000 people through one on one therapy sessions, workshops, and global wellness programs.

