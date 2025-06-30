On this Doctor’s Day, Best Health Experts Share Their Advice for a Healthy Life

New Delhi [India], June 30:To mark this special occasion, some of the country's most respected health experts from various specialties come together to share practical, evidence-based advice for leading a healthier, more balanced life. From managing lifestyle disorders to improving heart health, mental well-being, and preventive care, their insights serve as a powerful reminder that small, consistent changes can lead to long-term wellness. Their collective wisdom is a tribute to the spirit of Doctor's Day—where healing, compassion, and informed living go hand in hand.

1. Dr. Alpana Sowani, MBBS D.Dibetology, Fellow Diabetes India, Diabetes Speciality Centre (Vile Parle), Director SL Raheja Hospital – Consultant Diabetologist, Mumbai

Dr. Alpana Sowani shares valuable advice this Doctor's Day for those living with diabetes. She emphasizes that effective diabetes management begins with regular monitoring of blood glucose levels. Equally important is maintaining a balanced diet—one that includes appropriate portions of carbohydrates, proteins, healthy fats, and a variety of fruits and vegetables. Dr. Sowani also highlights the importance of staying well-hydrated and incorporating regular physical activity into daily life to improve insulin sensitivity and overall well-being. In addition to these foundational habits, she urges individuals to focus on restorative sleep, limiting screen time, and caring for mental health—factors often overlooked but essential in diabetes care. Lastly, she advises scheduling annual or biannual health check-ups to track key health markers and catch any complications early. Her message underscores the need for a proactive, holistic approach to living well with diabetes.

2. Dr. Anil Kumar T, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), MCh (Genito- Urinary Surgery, CMC Vellore), Fellowship in Minimally Access Surgery, Fellow-ship in Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery, UICC Fellowship (Geneva, Switzerland), Consultant- Urology, Uro-Oncology & Robotic Surgery, Apollo speciality hospital, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Senior Consultant- Urology, Uro-Oncology & Robotic Surgery, Bengaluru.

On the occasion of Doctors' Day, Dr. Anil Kumar T shares his perspective on the importance of awareness and early intervention in urological health. With over 14 years of experience and training from the prestigious Christian Medical College, Vellore, Dr. Anil is recognized as one of Bangalore's leading experts in urological diseases and tumors. A board-certified urologist, uro-oncologist, and robotic surgeon, Dr. Anil specializes in minimally invasive techniques—offering patients faster recovery, fewer complications, and improved outcomes. His clinical expertise spans general urology, urological oncology, and kidney transplantation. Dr. Anil emphasizes the need for regular screening, especially in men over 50, to detect prostate and bladder conditions early. Symptoms like frequent urination, blood in urine, or persistent back pain should never be ignored. With numerous national and international publications and accolades to his name, Dr. Anil advocates for timely consultation and a proactive approach to health. This Doctors' Day, he reminds everyone: early diagnosis can be life-saving.

3. Dr. Anusha K S, MBBS, DGO, DNB, Laparoscopic course, FMAS (Fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery), (MRCOG), Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Infertility & Laparoscopic surgeon, Associate professor, CDSIMER, Bengaluru, Senior Consultant, South Mark Clinic, ISRO Layout, Senior Consultant, Zymus hospital, Bengaluru.

On Doctors' Day, Dr. Anusha K S highlights the vital importance of women’s health across every stage of life. With over a decade of experience in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, she has earned a reputation for her compassionate care and clinical expertise in Bangalore. A graduate of SSMC under Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Dr. Anusha further specialized with a DGO from Mysore Medical College and a Secondary DNB from the renowned St. Martha's Hospital, Bengaluru. Her areas of focus include high-risk pregnancy management, laparoscopy, infertility care, gynaecological cancer prevention, and contraception. Dr.Anusha emphasizes that timely gynecological check-ups, awareness around reproductive health, and preventive screenings like Pap smears can go a long way in ensuring long-term wellness for women. She encourages women to speak openly about their health concerns and prioritize their well-being. This Doctors' Day, Dr. Anusha reminds all women: caring for your health is not a luxury—it's a necessity for a healthy, empowered life.

4. Dr. Gaurav Jaswal, MD Radiation Oncology, Director and Consultant Radiation Oncology TGH OncoLife Cancer Centre, Talegaon, Pune

On the eve of Doctors’ Day, as an oncologist, I’m deeply concerned by the rising burden of cancer in India, but I remain hopeful. In 2022 alone, India saw over 1.4 million new cancer cases, reflecting a global trend (nearly 20 million cases worldwide in 2022). By 2025, India's annual new cases could reach ~1.57 million (about a 12% rise in five years), highlighting the urgent need for preventive action. However, many cancers are preventable. Individuals can reduce their risk through:

1. Avoiding tobacco: Tobacco use accounts for almost 40% of cancer cases in India

2. Healthy lifestyle: Eating a balanced diet and staying physically active (poor diet and inactivity cause about 10% of cases).

3. Regular screening: Routine health check-ups and cancer screenings help detect issues early.

5. Dr. Ishan Gupta, MBBS , DNB Respiratory Diseases, Working as Consultant Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine in Indraprastha Apollo, New Delhi

On this Doctors' Day, Dr. Ishan Gupta—a skilled and compassionate Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi—underscores the critical importance of lung health, especially in the wake of rising air pollution, lifestyle diseases, and post-COVID complications. With over 8 years of experience in respiratory medicine, he has earned the trust of his patients through dedicated care and a personalized, patient-first approach. Dr. Gupta holds an MBBS and a DNB in Respiratory Diseases, and specializes in managing chronic conditions like asthma, COPD, and interstitial lung disease, as well as acute respiratory infections. Fluent in English, Hindi, and Punjabi, he ensures his patients fully understand their conditions and treatment options, fostering a strong doctor-patient relationship. He advises everyone to avoid smoking, reduce exposure to pollutants, stay physically active, and never ignore symptoms such as chronic cough, fatigue, or breathlessness. Regular check-ups and timely diagnosis can make all the difference. This Doctors' Day, Dr. Gupta encourages everyone to breathe mindfully, live healthily, and prioritize respiratory wellness—for a stronger, healthier tomorrow.

A video message from leading health experts is also included in this article, sharing valuable insights and advice for a healthier life: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTGVYVAlJv4

6. Dr. Lepakshi K, MBBS, MD & DNB (General Medicine), DNB (Medical Oncology) and ECMO (ESMO- Europe), Professor and Senior Medical Oncologist at Narayana MULTISPECIALITY Hospital, MYSURU, Karnataka

Dr. Lepakshi K shares an inspiring message this Doctor's Day. Every year 1st July observed as National Doctors’ Day not only honors the tireless dedication of doctors but also highlights the importance of a healthy lifestyle in reducing the burden on our healthcare system. Reflecting this year's theme—“Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands.

Dr. Lepakshi emphasizes the dual role doctors play: providing expert care while offering emotional strength. He urges everyone to use this occasion to promote preventive healthcare through public awareness campaigns, social media education, and encouraging regular health check-ups. Dr. Lepakshi also highlights the need to express gratitude to doctors and support medical research that advance healthcare. Importantly, He reminds even healthcare professionals to prioritize their own health,by adopting balanced diets, regular exercise, stress management, and sufficient sleep, we not only care for ourselves but also honor the spirit of Doctors’ Day by building a healthier society together.

Happy Doctors day and Healthy India.

7. Dr. Mayank Kapur, MBBS, MD Pulmonology, Consultant Pulmonologist at Paras Hospital, Gurugram

As a pulmonologist, this Doctor’s Day, I want to emphasize a simple yet profound truth: your breath is your life. Nurturing your respiratory health is paramount for overall well-being. My advice for a healthier life begins with a plea: quit smoking. It’s the single most impactful step you can take to protect your lungs and heart. Beyond that, embrace physical activity. Regular exercise strengthens your lungs, improves circulation, and boosts your immune system, making you less susceptible to infections. Prioritize clean air; minimize exposure to pollutants, both indoors and out. Simple habits like regular handwashing and staying hydrated also play a crucial role in preventing respiratory illnesses. Listen to your body, seek early medical advice for persistent coughs or shortness of breath, and remember that preventive care is the best cure. Cherish your lungs, and they will serve you well.

8. Dr. Pradeep V. Mahajan, MBBS, MS, FICA, AFIH, DU (Austria), Diplomat (ABRM)-America, MS (General Surgeon), Faculty & Director Fellowship Course with MUHS, Chairman & Managing Director – Stemrx Bioscience Solution Pvt. Ltd. Adjunct Assitant Professor of surgery- Indiana University, USA, Researcher in Regenerative Medicine Technologies

Dr. Pradeep V. Mahajan emphasizes a deeper, more holistic view of diabetes this Doctor's Day. Often seen as a condition centered on high blood sugar, diabetes is closely linked to belly fat, hypertension, cholesterol imbalances, and low-grade inflammation—risk factors for heart disease and nerve damage. Traditional treatments largely target blood sugar but neglect root causes like mitochondrial dysfunction and brain inflammation, which impair energy, hormonal regulation, and emotional well-being. ATP biogenesis and neuroinflammation are the primary cause of metabolic disorder. It resets the metabolic function in Krebs cycle and glycolysis. This reverses the entire population of Diabetes mellitus and metabolic disorder. Additionally, disruptions in the gut-brain axis can worsen immunity and metabolic balance. Dr. Mahajan introduces Micro Dispensing Insulin (MDI), an advanced treatment that supports cellular energy, reduces inflammation, and enhances communication between the brain and body. At StemRx Hospital and Research Centre, the focus is on treating the underlying causes rather than just managing symptoms. This Doctor's Day, Dr. Mahajan advocates for forward-thinking care—where deeper understanding and innovative therapies pave the way for lasting healing and healthier, more vibrant lives.

9. Dr. Sonam Solanki, MBBS, DNB Pulmonary Medicine, PDDM, EDARM (Europe), Obc in Interventional Pulmonology, Consultant Pulmonologist And Bronchoscopist- INICIO Chest Clinic, Mumbai

This Doctor's Day, let's shift the focus from treating illness to building lifelong wellness. As a pulmonologist, I see how chronic diseases like asthma, COPD, diabetes, and hypertension can quietly erode quality of life. But the good news? They can be managed—with awareness, consistency, and care. Start by making your lungs and heart your daily priority. Walk at least 30 minutes a day. Avoid tobacco in all forms. Use your inhalers or medications regularly—not just when symptoms worsen. Eat fresh, home-cooked meals, and keep processed foods to a minimum. Prioritize 7–8 hours of sleep, and never ignore signs of breathlessness, fatigue, or disturbed sleep. Don't wait for illness to remind you of your health. Preventive care, early diagnosis, and regular follow-ups can transform outcomes.

On this Doctor's Day, let's choose a lifestyle that supports healing, strength, and joy.

10. Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, M.B.B.S., M.D., F.I.C.P., F.R.S.A., F.I.A.C.M, Founder & Director Ujala Cygnus Hospitals, Delhi

On this Doctor's Day, I reflect not just on the journey of being a doctor, but on the collective mission we all share — to build a healthier, more informed society. In my years of serving communities across India, especially in underserved regions, one truth stands out: prevention is more powerful than cure.My advice? Eat local, seasonal food. Stay physically active. Sleep deeply. Prioritize mental health. Don't wait for illness to value your health — make regular check-ups and screenings a part of your routine. And always, always listen to your body. At Ujala Cygnus, we've witnessed how early detection and community education can transform lives. This Doctor's Day, I urge you to take one step toward better health — not just for yourself, but for your loved ones. Because true healthcare begins at home, long before it reaches the hospital.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor