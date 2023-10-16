ONE Conference by Outsystems a great Hit: Digital Transformation Pioneer Novigo Solutions steals the spotlight

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: OutSystems, a leading global low-code platform company, successfully hosted its first-ever event in India, the #ONEConference, on October 14 at JW Marriott, Bengaluru. This event catered to global low-code developers seeking to explore the cutting edge of low-code development.

Novigo Solutions, a strong and valued partner of OutSystems, proudly participated as the 'Silver Sponsor' for this significant event. With a remarkable track record of over 20 global OutSystems projects and a team of 100+ OutSystems Certified Developers, Novigo Solutions stands as an unparalleled industry player. They have been instrumental in aiding global enterprises with Digital Transformation and App Modernization initiatives.

At the Bengaluru conference, Mohammed Jarood Musthafa, Co-founder at Novigo Solutions and a Low-code/No-code Evangelist, engaged in a discussion with Miguel Baltazar, VP of Developers at OutSystems. Jarood shared key statistics and insights about Novigo's successful track record, highlighting the transformation of legacy applications with low-code. This Digital Transformation has led to enhanced clients' business efficiency, productivity, and user experience, aligning with the needs of the digital era.

Senior representatives from OutSystems, including Saravanan Subranaiam, Chanel VP APAC, Naveen Kalyankar, VP INDIA & GIC, Madhu Vulpala, Director of Product Management, and Ebenezer Schubert, VP of R&D, graced the conference, sharing valuable insights and knowledge according to the defined agenda. The conference shed light on how the OutSystems Developer Cloud (ODC) is set to revolutionize their community and the transformative potential of OutSystems and Generative AI combined.

In addition to Mohammed Jarood, Ajay Francis V (Practice Lead - LowCode/NoCode Development), Kevin Joseph Martis (HR Business Partner), and Akash Goel (Strategic Marketing Manager) actively engaged in discussions and shared valuable insights with visitors at the 'Novigo Solutions' booth during the event. Furthermore, over 20 certified OutSystems developers from Novigo Solutions actively participated in the conference, contributing their expertise and knowledge to the event.

The #ONEOutSystems conference in India was a resounding success, attracting developers not only from India but from various countries, all eager to be part of this unique event. In addition to developers, tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and senior professionals from esteemed organizations explored the event. Novigo Solutions emerged as a fitting partner for many, aligning seamlessly with their Digital Transformation and Application Modernization needs, giving them a competitive edge.

Several enterprises are turning to Digital Modernization to accelerate their business growth potential. This shift is driven by benefits such as increased agility and speed to market, improved customer experience, better data management, enhanced security, reduced technical debt, heightened productivity, and cost savings.

If unlocking your enterprise's business growth potential is your goal, Digital Modernization is the key to success. Book a Discovery call with Novigo Solutions' Experts to delve deeper at https://lowcode.novigosolutions.com/book-a-discovery-call or email at info@lowcode.novigosolutions.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor