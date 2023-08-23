One Electric becomes the First Indian EV Company to Start Production in Africa

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 23: One Electric Motorcycles today announced that the company has started manufacturing its flagship electric motorcycle “KRIDN” locally in Africa.

The company has entered into a JV with a local established vehicle manufacturing entity. One Electric has provided complete components , technology and know-how for the assembly of its motorcycles.

Gaurav Uppal, CEO One Electric shares, “Our engineers are overseeing the training and production of our motorcycles in Kenya to ensure our high quality standards. We are fortunate to have partnered with a very experienced and technically strong company, and are on track to complete the first production batch within 2 weeks. This is in line with our vision to have multiple manufacturing locations across Africa & Asia, to ensure our ability to quickly scale, provide high quality products and also localised after sales service. Our 2nd location in central Africa will be operational within 60 days.”

Abhijeet Shah, CTO, further adds, “While contributing to higher exports from India, localizing production also contributes to the local manufacturing, job creation and economy. This creates a win win situation for the whole eco system. Furthermore it creates a strong brand which establishes mutual success as its goal, rather than a simple sales model. This system where all concerned parties benefit, could be the most suitable model for operations in Africa.”

“However, the localization will be done in a phased manner as per the viability of the current industry levels. Child parts like handle bars, stands, carriers etc. are localized firstly, and as the eco system grows, we will look to increase this portfolio,” adds Gaurav Uppal.

One Electric also has plans to setup battery manufacturing plant in Africa by end of the current year as volumes soar. After consolidation in Africa, the company is already in talks to expand into other markets like South America and South East Asia.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor