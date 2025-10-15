One in the Universe Launches 'Flame Talks' to Spark a New Era of Conscious Leadership

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15: Leadership coach, TEDx speaker, and best selling author Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy's One in the Universe has launched Flame Talks. The initiative is designed to ignite conversations that transform, not just inform.

Flame Talks brings together real stories of leadership, persistence, and reinvention from people who have faced their own fire and turned it into light. Each talk is intended as a living exchange where speakers reveal, rather than perform.

"Every leader meets their own fire," Murthy said. "Flame Talks is about what happens after the burn, how people turn pain into purpose and presence into power. These are not performances; they are honest transmissions that remind us where true strength begins."

The platform grew out of One in the Universe, which Murthy founded in 2020 after a personal period of collapse and renewal. What began with one saree patterned through sacred geometry has evolved into a multi-dimensional brand that blends ancient Indian intelligence with modern expression. Today, One in the Universe spans four areas including, fashion, books, art, and coaching, created to help people heal, remember, and lead from a place of alignment.

Through his leadership programs such as The Flame Code™ and Adapt. Amplify. Accelerate (AAA), Murthy has worked with entrepreneurs, educators, and executives to move from pressure to presence. His core belief that healing must come before leadership, forms the foundation of Flame Talks, extending his work into the public sphere.

"In a world driven by speed and image, we are creating a space for sincerity and stillness," Murthy shared. "Flame Talk is not about information but, ignition. When leaders reconnect with their center, they don't just build success; they build coherence."

The first edition of Flame Talks will feature stories from leaders, artists, and changemakers whose journeys reflect courage, clarity, and conscious transformation.

