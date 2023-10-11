One Infinite Unveils Stellar Lineup of Designers for Lakme Fashion Week in Partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 11: One Infinite, a trailblazing name in the fashion industry, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with the esteemed Fashion Design Council of India. As they embark on their second season at this prestigious event, One Infinite is set to astound the fashion world with a fresh infusion of talent, creativity, and innovation.

"As we embark on our second season at Lakme Fashion Week, we are thrilled to continue our journey of discovery and innovation in the world of fashion. Just as the infinite horizon holds endless possibilities, so does the world of design. This season, we proudly introduce five new talents, five unique voices that will echo through the fashion industry. Join us as we unveil the boundless potential of design, where One Infinite becomes a testament to the limitless dreams of tomorrow," shares Pratap Simon & Krishna Chaturvedi, Founders of One Infinite.

For this season One Infinite has hand-picked five interesting homegrown designers such as Faabiiana, Vvani Vats, Paulmi & Harsh, Tatwamm, De Belle.

Karishma Luharuwala and Kusum Luharuwala, the creative minds behind "Qurbat" by Faabiiana, express their excitement about their participation at Lakme Fashion Week: "We are thrilled to announce our participation at Lakme Fashion Week in Partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India, a platform that signifies a significant milestone in our journey. 'Qurbat' is more than just a collection. It's an ode to the enduring magic of love and craftsmanship. With every stitch, we've woven stories of romance, and with every detail, we are celebrating the artistry that makes each piece truly special. This is not just about showcasing fashion; it's about reimagining fashion and couture in contemporary avatar. We are excited to be a part of this dynamic journey."

Fashion enthusiasts can also look forward to the debut of Vvani by Vani Vats at Lakme Fashion Week. Vani Vats shares her enthusiasm: "I am thrilled to have Vvani by Vani Vats make its debut at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI this season. The collection, 'All Strings Attached,' is very close to my heart and symbolizes the power, need, and beauty of companionship. It draws inspiration from the contemporary bride and her commitment to the institution of marriage. With timeless and versatile pieces celebrating the spirit of weddings, we are looking forward to unveiling 'All Strings Attached' on the runway."

"Participating in LFW X FDCI is an immensely overwhelming and exhilarating journey. From my earliest days as a designer in college, this is the place I've always aspired to reach. The significance of this collection is deeply personal to me. It all began during my final year when I found inspiration in the timeless characters created by Jane Austen. Today, I am thrilled to present a collection that carries forward that very inspiration. This collection embodies the essence of French elegance while infusing a delightful touch of drama and whimsy, creating a truly unique and enchanting experience," shares Paulmi Dhawan of Paulmi and Harsh.

Nancy Lahuruwalla is set to enchant the audience with her collection, 'Nazara,' at Lakme Fashion Week in Partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India. She describes her creation as "A poetic fusion of 19th-century charm and modern confidence. 'Nazara' invites you to step into a world where past meets present, allowing you to wear timeless beauty with unwavering confidence. With intricate karchupi embellishments, 3D motifs, and the opulence of zardosi work, 'Nazara' is a celebration of heritage and elegance."

Finally, Abhishek & Vinita of Tatwamm share their vision for their latest collection, 'Sobo Sassy' "In our latest collection, 'Sobo Sassy,' we are offering a captivating fusion of tradition and modernity that unfolds into a breathtaking artistic showcase. This collection seamlessly marries the rich tapestry of traditional Indian craftsmanship with the vivacious spirit of contemporary times. 'Sobo Sassy' stands as a heartfelt tribute to the trailblazing women who fearlessly chart their own course, fearlessly redefining the landscape of Indian ethnic fashion."

Stay tuned for these groundbreaking collections and witness the convergence of creativity and fashion at Lakme Fashion Week in Partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India. One Infinite is proud to be at the forefront of this exciting journey.

