'One Nation One Election, UCC, growth of India's global profile': Industrialist Harsh Goenka lists out expectations from Modi 3.0

New Delhi [India], June 2 : With Lok Sabha results scheduled to be announced on June 4, Industrialist Harsh Goenka has listed out his expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term in office as predicted by the exit polls.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises and an active social user took to X and listed out a few expectations from the new government.

Expecting Narendra Modi-led NDA to come back to power for a historic third term, Goenka said he expects implementation of One Nation One Election, Uniform Civil Code and further growth of India's global profile.

In his post, he also expects agricultural reforms, continued efforts to boost economy through infrastructure and manufacturing, further push digitalisation, expand healthcare and education, job creation a priority, labour reforms, greater investments in energy and climate, and further grow India's global profile.

The Lok Sabha elections for 543 members of the lower house took place across seven phases. The counting is scheduled on June 4.

Most of the exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA is set to come back with a resounding majority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term in office. The principal opposition party is the Congress party in coalition with the 27-party INDIA bloc.

