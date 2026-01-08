One Point One Solutions Issues Corrigendum to Postal Ballot Notice, Clarifies Preferential Issue Details

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: One Point One Solutions Limited (NSE: ONEPOINT), a leading business process management and technology-enabled services company, has issued a corrigendum to its Postal Ballot Notice dated December 11, 2025, to provide certain clarifications and revisions in connection with the proposed preferential issue of securities. The corrigendum was approved and dispatched electronically to eligible shareholders on January 7, 2026, during the ongoing e-voting process, which concludes on January 10, 2026.

The corrigendum primarily relates to Item No. 1 of the explanatory statement accompanying the Postal Ballot Notice and aims to bring greater clarity on the utilisation of funds proposed to be raised through the preferential issue. As per the revised disclosure, the company plans to utilise approximately ₹20.16 crore for general corporate purposes, while ₹63.84 crore will be invested in its Dubai-based wholly owned subsidiary, One Point One Solutions MENA Holdings Ltd. The total estimated issue size stands at ₹84 crore, with a tentative utilisation timeline extending up to June 11, 2028.

Until the proceeds are fully deployed, the company has stated that the funds will be maintained in corporate bank accounts or parked in low-risk instruments such as fixed deposits, debt mutual funds, or money market instruments, ensuring prudent financial management without exposure to high-risk or capital-eroding investments.

The corrigendum also includes an updated disclosure on the identity of a proposed non-promoter allottee under the preferential issue. Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC – Citadel Capital Fund has been identified as a proposed allottee, with an allocation of 20 lakh equity shares upon conversion of warrants, representing approximately 0.72% of the post-issue paid-up equity share capital of the company. Importantly, the company has confirmed that the proposed allotment will not result in any change in management or control.

All other terms and conditions of the original Postal Ballot Notice remain unchanged. Shareholders who have already cast their votes have been given an opportunity to modify them in light of the corrigendum. The corrigendum and the original Postal Ballot Notice are available on the company's website and the website of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

One Point One Solutions Limited is a technology-enabled BPM services provider offering customer lifecycle management, analytics, and digital solutions to clients across multiple industries, with operations in India and overseas.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor