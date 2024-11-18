One-stop health-tech platform- MedicalCertificate.in bringing authentic and transparent health services to your doorstep

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Decluttering amidst the mushrooming health-tech platforms across India, MedicalCertificate.in, founded in 2021, has recently added new feathers to its cap- Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) compliance with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, online blood tests serving 220+ cities across India, and online therapy sessions as its latest services. It has now upgraded itself to a full-service health tech platform.

Briefing about the current services at the platform, Parul Pandey, Director - MedicalCertificate.in stated, "We are on a mission to revolutionize the health sector through cutting-edge technology to bridge the gap between medical professionals and patients living even in the remotest part of the country. Beyond ABDM compliance, we now offer comprehensive health services including- online doctor consultations, online medical certificates and prescriptions, ABHA card registration, home blood tests, therapy sessions with psychiatrists and psychologists, and more."

What are the different services offered by MedicalCertificate.in?

This health-tech platform keenly addresses the rising demand for remote healthcare by providing convenient service at the user's fingertips, secure and authentic documents without the need for in-person visits, time wastage in traffic, and long queues at doctor's clinics and hospitals.

Here are the plethora of services offered by the platform-

1. ABHA card registration: The 'ABHA card,' or Ayushman Bharat Health Account, is a government health ID that links users to a unified health interface for accessing health records to make it easier to seek medical attention and participate in government programs like Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. MedicalCertificate.in has so far generated more than 14,000+ ABHA cards as part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

2. Medical Certificates: Medical certificates are issued by practicing government-registered doctors that contain the patient's certain health condition. This may include outlining illness for obtaining sick leave from school, college, or office or needing to work from home, or being unfit to travel. It can also be used to establish good health for a fitness certificate for various purposes, including but not limited to new jobs, admission in college and schools, adventure activities, child adoption, sports events, etc.

3. Doctor's prescription: A doctor's prescription is a document issued by a government-registered medical professional that outlines the patient's medical history, current health issues, and the course of treatment required after thoroughly evaluating the patient's health condition.

4. Doctor Consultation: Doctor consultation involves a medical professional evaluating a patient's health to provide diagnosis and treatment.

5. Home blood test: This service involves collecting physical samples from the patient's home and providing results on health conditions. Currently, MedicalCertificate.in is serving more than 220+ cities with over 3600+ tests in India in collaboration with NABL-accredited labs partners.

6. Psychiatrist and Psychologist therapy sessions: Acknowledging the growing importance of mental health awareness, the platform now offers psychiatrists sessions where they provide medical consultation and prescribe medication, while psychologists specialize in talk therapy and behavioral interventions.

Pandey added, "MedicalCertificate.in upholds high standards in compliance and quality, making healthcare more efficient and accessible while promoting digital health adoption." She also pointed out that the platform's process ensures the authenticity of the documents and takes the privacy of the clients very seriously." All the documents issued at the platforms are verifiable and abide by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), World Health Organisation (WHO), and National Health Authority (NHA) telemedicine guidelines.

The medical certificates issued at this platform are widely accepted across all educational institutions and private and government workplaces across the world. Going with its motto "Authentic, Secure, and Convenient" the platform is trusted and recommended with an excellent rating of 4.9 stars on Trustpilot from over 2100+ reviews.

What is a Medical Certificate? What are the different types of Medical Certificates?

A medical certificate is a medical document that outlines the patient's health condition. It usually captures the complete details of the patient- name, age, gender, address, and diagnosis. For it to be valid, the document must contain proper details of the doctor- name, signature, stamp, and registration number. Since a medical certificate is issued outlining the patient's health condition, the document always has a validity limitation along with a unique document number for verification purposes. Medical certificate in itself is broad terms; it can be subcategorized into multiple forms depending on the requirement of the patient, some of them are listed below-

- Sick Leave Certificates: The sick leave certificate is issued when an individual cannot attend work, school, or college due to illness. It typically includes details about the medical condition and the duration of absence.

- Work-from-Home Certificates: At times when a person's health condition or illness limits their capacity to work from the office they opt for work from home certificates.

- Unfit to Travel Certificate: When a has a medical illness that limits their capacity to fly or do regular or long travel, usually an unfit to travel certificate is required.

- Fitness Leave Certificates: The fitness certificate is often asked to check whether an individual is physically and mentally fit to perform specific activities. The platform provides a diverse range of fitness medical certificates like fit to work, fit to fly for expecting mothers, fit to travel, fitness for joining a new job, school and college admission, adventure activities, sports activities, and more.

- Recovery Certificates: The recovery certificate is issued to individuals who have been suffering from a medical issue in the past and have now recovered from that illness or medical condition and validates their fitness to return to work or other activities.

- Caretaker Certificates: A caretaker certificate is a medical document outlining the patient's health issue and the duration for which the patient's family member needs to take care of the patient. It is usually used by individuals when they are looking for a leave of absence or work from home to take care of an ailing family member.

- Form 1A Driving Licence Medical Certificate: Form 1A Driving Licence Medical Certificate is a key document required for all individuals applying for a renewal of a driving license or for an international driving license.

Who needs a Medical Certificate?

* Students: Reappearance to Examinations & Regularization of Attendance: In cases where a student has missed classes or examinations or has a shortage of attendance due to a health reason, the platform can provide a medical certificate to assist students in justifying their genuine health situations, which helps the students handle their educational tasks without strain.

* Government & Private Employees: Stress Leave & Health Issues: Suppose an employee is often sick due to stress or overwhelming working conditions and has a fever, back pain, migraines, or any other health issue, MedicalCertificate.in can provide valid medical certificates to help them recover. This means people can avail themselves of leave for whatever genuine health reason without fearing for the safety of their employment.

* Driving License: Online Tests & Empanelled Doctors: It unburdens users from the often frustrating procedure of getting Form 1A medical certificates outlining their fitness for obtaining a driving license. MedicalCertificate.in ensures that Form 1A at their platform is issued by empanelled RTO doctors from the user's state and is followed by properly conducted online eye and ear tests.

How do you get a Sick Leave Certificate Online?

If you have been unwell or you feel overwhelmed with life and need time to recover and need to apply for leave in school, college or work, you can apply for a sick leave certificate or opt for a work-from-home certificate in just three easy steps and get it within 30 minutes with our priority service-

Step 1: Log on to www.medicalcertificate.in and choose the sick leave certificate option

Step 2: Fill out a simple form, and a certified doctor will consult you on your health condition.

Step 3: Get your medical certificate within a few minutes of your doctor consultation.

If you are looking for a caretaker certificate online to take care of your loved ones, don't worry, you can follow the same process as mentioned above, choose the product of your choice, and go ahead. In cases where you do not require rest but just need a statement outlining details of your health condition, it's better to choose the option of a Online Medical Certificate with validity.

How to get a Fitness Certificate Online?

If you are looking for an online fitness certificate, all it takes is the convenience of your home, a few minutes of your time, and three easy steps-

Step 1: Log on to www.medicalcertificate.in and select the fitness certificate option.

Step 2: Fill out the form and select the right package for you. Then, the team will reach out to you to collect your vitals and a 15-second video to get your current health condition reviewed by the doctor.

Step 3: After your online doctor consultation, you will receive your fitness certificate.

In case you have any custom format issued by the organization that you are submitting, you can also contact the medical certificate team directly for guidance. The team usually has an understanding of mostly all formats of fitness certificates and can guide you easily.

How do you get a Form 1A RTO Medical Certificate Online?

You can now get a Form 1A medical fitness certificate for driving license renewal or an international driving license from the convenience of your home in just three easy steps -

Step 1: Log on to www.medicalcerificate.in and choose the option of Form 1A.

Step 2: Fill out your details as requested in the form and take the online eye and ear test conducted by the MedicalCertificate team at the convenience of your home.

Step 3: After your online eye and ear test, get your Form 1A medical certificate attested by an impaneled RTO doctor.

For states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Chattisgarh, the empanelled RTO doctor will directly upload your Form 1A at the Parivahan website. For all other states, detailed instructions will also be provided by the MedicalCertificate.in team to help you understand how to upload your Form 1A at the Parivahan website, if you need help.

Who can issue a Medical Certificate?

A medical certificate can be issued by any registered medical practitioner, i.e., a doctor who has a completed M.B.B.S. degree, is registered with the government whether central or state, and possesses a valid practicing license. MedicalCertificate.in is a platform that works with government-certified Indian doctors to issue medical documents, including certificates and prescriptions. The platform works with RTO-empanelled doctors to issue the RTO Form 1A medical certificate for driving licenses.

MedicalCertificate.in is an online health platform that aims to promote health equity and enhance the healthcare system, leading to improved population health. The initiative is revolutionizing the theme of health care for all and offering universal availability of quality health care to all citizens irrespective of any fold.

Connect with Us Are you looking for online health services or an online medical certificate and prescriptions? Reach out to us at 080-685-07810 or you can directly visit our website, www.medicalcertificate.in, and choose the product that meets your requirements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor