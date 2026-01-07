One Two Cha Cha Chaa trailer hints at a wild road trip where every situation turns into comedy: Releases on 16th January

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 7: The trailer of the upcoming Hindi action-adventure comedy One Two Cha Cha Chaa was unveiled today at Sharda University, Noida, creating strong buzz among students and the media. The film is all set to hit theatres on 16th January 2026.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a story that begins with a simple responsibility but quickly turns into a journey filled with confusion, chaos, and laughter. It shows three young men trying to take their unpredictable chacha on a journey, hoping to manage him and avoid trouble. However, trouble seems to follow them at every step.

As the journey progresses, the boys find themselves surrounded by situations they never expected. From misunderstandings to accidental run-ins with dangerous mafia elements, every moment adds a new layer of chaos. The trailer makes it clear that while the stakes keep rising, the film never loses its light-hearted tone. Each problem turns into a funny situation, making the comedy feel natural and relatable.

At the trailer launch, Lalit Prabhakar said, "The story feels very close to real life. We have all been in situations where one lie or one mistake leads to bigger problems. This film takes that idea and turns it into entertainment."

Anant Joshi added, "The journey keeps getting crazier, but the emotions remain honest. That balance makes the comedy work."

Nyrraa Banerji shared, "What I enjoyed is how the film shows chaos with warmth. And my character just adds to the chaos . Even when everything is going wrong, there is a sense of fun and togetherness."

Produced by Pellucidar Production Pvt Ltd and directed by Abhishek Raj and Rajnish Thakur, with co-producer Amit Gupta the movie has an ensemble cast including Ashutosh Rana, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Harsh Mayar, Lalit Prabhakar, Anant V Joshi, Ashok Pathak, and Nyrraa Banerji.

Set on the road and rooted in small-town India, One Two Cha Cha Chaa blends nostalgic humour with a fresh storytelling style. The trailer promises a fun-filled ride where nothing goes as planned, and that's exactly what makes the journey enjoyable.

https://youtu.be/2nSNhoswrRk?si=0a8FJ90mQQab-Kml

