One World Fusion 2025: A Musical Evening for a Cause by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee Prodyut Mukherjee Sangitanjaly Foundation

New Delhi [India], July 12: Sangitanjaly Foundation is thrilled to announce the 12th edition of its flagship event, One World Fusion 2025, scheduled to take place on August 14, 2025, at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad at 7.00 pm. This year's edition promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, featuring an ensemble of renowned artists, including Roop Kumar Rathod, Sunali Rathod, Raj Sodha, and Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee, among others.

One World Fusion 2025 is curated by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman of Sangitanjaly Foundation, and Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee, with the aim of promoting India's rich cultural heritage and supporting a noble cause. The event is being organized in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana.

This event is part of Sangitanjaly Foundation's on going efforts to support Autism Ashram and promote India's centuries-old art, culture, and heritage. The foundation has been working tirelessly to preserve and showcase the country's rich cultural diversity, and One World Fusion 2025 is a testament to this commitment, says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, ace Social Entrepreneur.

Sangitanjaly Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting India's rich cultural heritage and supporting social causes. Through its various initiatives, the foundation aims to preserve and showcase the country's diverse art forms, while also working towards the betterment of society says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Ace Social Worker and Chairman of the Foundation.

Sangitanjaly Foundation ( a Non Profit Trust & NGO) is one of the established cultural organisations in India that promotes Indian Art & Dance forms which includes Folk Music, Light Music, Fusion, Sufi etc and it creates a platform for up and budding talents in this domain, remarked Prodyut Mukherjee,Grammy Jury (Los angeles Chapter)

The very essence of Unity is its diversity. Language, Art, Culture, Literature etc are the noble elements that binds the community together. It is this thread which binds the entire population through length & breadth. It is proven time & again that any community engagement initiative through language, art, culture or literature connects very well with the people in India says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation & Ace Social Influencer and Worker.

Sangitanjaly Foundation placed on records the various Festivals and Events over the years and featured the well known Artsits such Padmabhushan Pt.Ajay Chakraborty, Padma Bhushan and Grammy Award Winner Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Padma Shri Swapan Choudhuri, Guru Rathikant Mahapatra,Padma Bhushan Begum Parween Sultana and many other living Legends. We have plans to take Indian Classical and Fusion Music to the grass roots and give platform to up and budding talent coming from the Rural areas says Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee, Grammy Jury & GIMA award winner.

The Prestigious, one of its kind Event was conceived, Curated and produced by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee and Prodyut Mukherjee.

Donor passes for the event are available on BookMyShow. We invite music lovers and patrons of the arts to join us for an enchanting evening of music, dance, and cultural celebration.

