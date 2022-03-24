OneMagnify recognized as 2022 Best Place to Work in India

OneMagnify, a multidisciplinary marketing, technology, and analytics company, was recently awarded Best Place to Work in India.

This recognition is an acknowledgement of employee engagement efforts designed to attract and retain top talent and is seen as a key factor in maintaining the company's leadership position in the market and its competitive edge.

Rajesh Rangarajan, Managing Director, OneMagnify, says, "We are honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in India. Our commitment to building a great team and culture has enabled us to stand out as a workplace. This recognition wouldn't have been possible without the support of our wonderful team and recognizes the contribution of every one of our employees."

Each year the Best Place to Work program evaluates organizations in India, across multiple industries, to help measure and benchmark HR practices in delivering effective and sustainable change in their organizations. The latest data in the 2022 benchmark study shows how the best employers in the India have continued to develop their people practices and continued to innovate as the pandemic evolves.

