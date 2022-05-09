Onest Limited Launches India's First Value Brand in Personal Care and Home Care Segment

For the first time in India, Onest Limited has come up with a concept "Onest EasyLife" for quality products in Personal Care and Home Care Segment which will give relief to common man from the stress and pressure mounted during last 2 years of pandemic.

Launch of an android app "Onest EasyLife" and web shop enables every individual to order even a single piece of any products from any corner of India and it will be delivered to them without any delivery cost.

Introduction of Onest EasyLife in Modern Trade Outlets like SPAR, Spencer, V2 Retail etc. has given a very good & convincing response for the concept.

Onest Limited believes there should be an option for price & quality to all socio-economical classes and not only for those who don't need to see budget before spending for their basic daily need. Key points to the success of this concept of Half MRP is by only investing in products manufacturing and not in heavy paid promotions which do not add any value to the product directly. Second main factor being working on very thin margin unlike other players of same field.

Onest has started this revolution in India after a vast experience into 30 plus International markets since last 4 years where response has been very good and consumer is getting awareness about why he should pay for quality and not for promotion.

In India, where major part of population is still struggling to meet out their household budgets, Onest believes there should be an option of "Generic Cosmetics" like "Generic Medicine" for affordability.

Onest Limited which has crossed Rs100 Cr revenue in its 4th year of business is poised to make the products available Pan India across all channels and providing affordable options to all classes of society leading to a good quality life.

