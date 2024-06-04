Onextel Communication Bags Excellence in Marketing Strategy Award at ETNow.in Reality Conclave

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 4: Onextel Communication, a leading name in innovative marketing solutions, proudly announces its prestigious win at the ETNow.in Reality Conclave and Awards 2024. Held on May 28th, this esteemed event brought together numerous prominent personalities and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in the real estate sector.

Onextel Communication was honored with the "Excellence in Marketing Strategy - Reality Sector" award, recognizing its outstanding contributions and strategic initiatives in the real estate marketing arena. This accolade underscores Onextel's commitment to delivering cutting-edge marketing strategies that drive success and growth for its clients in the real estate industry.

The ETNow.in Reality Conclave, a premier event in the industry, showcased the best and brightest talents and companies making significant impacts in the real estate sector. The event was graced by several distinguished personalities, including top real estate developers, marketing experts, and thought leaders, making it a night to remember.

Sajjad Rizvi, Founder and Chairman of Onextel Communication, expressed their gratitude for the award, stating, "We are immensely proud to receive this recognition from ETNow.in . It is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our entire team. This award motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real estate marketing and to keep delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Onextel Communication's innovative approach to marketing in the real estate sector has set new standards, combining data-driven insights with creative solutions to achieve remarkable results. This award highlights the company's role in transforming how real estate projects are marketed, ensuring they reach the right audience effectively and efficiently.

The ETNow.in Reality Conclave and Awards continue to be a significant platform for recognizing and celebrating excellence within the real estate industry. Onextel Communication's win in the "Excellence in Marketing Strategy" category reaffirms its position as a leader in the field, committed to driving the industry forward with innovation and excellence.

