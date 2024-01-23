Onfinity Technologies organises Digital Transformation 2.0

ATK

Chandigarh [India], January 23: As technology is playing a pivotal role in transforming the landscape of education, revolutionizing traditional teaching methods, and fostering enhanced learning experiences, Onfinity Technologies organised Digital Transformation 2.0 where a battalion of celebrated experts decoded and decided the future role of innovation in education in view of new National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020). The path-breaking event was held at Hotel JW Marriot, Chandigarh.

Manish Dham, Co-Founder and MD, Onfinity Technologies, who has 24 years of experience in the field of audio visual and education technology industry said, "An end to end AI Innovation Lab was on display. This encompassed high-performance desktop computers; interactive panel & video conferencing equipment; software development tools; AI sensor kits for experimenting with Internet of Things (IoT) projects; robot building kits for experimenting with robotics and automation; augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) gear and more."

"We also launched our latest product - a drone training kit- 'ABHYAS' which is an integrated circuit drone meant for students to learn assembly and maintenance of drones while giving them a hands-on flying experience as well," added Dham.

It is noteworthy that Onfinity Technologies, headquartered in Panchkula, has revolutionised the digital school education landscape in the tricity and north region with its in house products.

Paras Sharma, Managing Director, Onfinity Technologies, said, "AI-enabled innovation labs and drone training systems that we have created offer a dynamic approach to learning that transcends traditional classroom boundaries. With the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), students can engage in hands-on experimentation, programming, and problem-solving, fostering a deep understanding of AI concepts that may not be achievable through conventional methods."

Meanwhile, Digital Transformation 2.0 hosted various sessions to cover a whole gamut of issues required to ensure wholesome integration of technology in education. From understanding the digital landscape of NEP-2020, implementing digital learning platforms, empowering educators through technology to student-centric approaches with technology, deliberations were in-depth and holistic.

