ONGC activates emergency response after gas leak at Mori Field in Andhra Pradesh

Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 5 : State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday said it has swiftly mobilised emergency response measures after a gas leak was reported during workover operations at Well Mori#5 in the Mori Field of Andhra Pradesh.

Incident of gas leak during the workover operations was informed by the PEC Operator Deep Industries Limited. The well is located in a remote area with no human habitation within a radius of approximately 500-600 metres, ONGC said in a statement.

"No injury or loss of life has been reported. The area has been cordoned off, cooling operations commenced, and ONGC has mobilised the Crisis Management Teams (CMT and RCMT). Preparatory work is in progress to facilitate well-control and, if required, capping of the well," it said.

ONGC has also initiated coordination with international well-control specialists, including mobilisation arrangements to support advanced wellcontrol and casing-cutting operations, subject to site assessment, the company statement read.

ONGC's senior management and technical experts are closely monitoring the situation, with additional equipment being mobilised from nearby locations, including Narsapuram. Further updates will be shared as the situation evolves.

