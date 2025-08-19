ONGC and Engineers India Ltd. ink pact for helium recovery plant in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], August 19 : The ONGC Energy Centre Trust (OECT) and Engineers India Limited (EIL) have signed an agreement to set up a Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant at ONGC's Kuthalam Gas Collection Station in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery Asset. According to a press release by ONGC, the agreement was formalised on August 18, 2025, marking a significant step in India's efforts to build indigenous capacity in recovering high-purity Helium.

The project, worth Rs. 39.42 crore (plus GST), will be executed within 18 months. It covers every stage from the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) and basic engineering design package (BEDP) to procurement, construction, commissioning, and performance testing. The work will follow an EPCM and supply model, with both OECT and EIL combining expertise to deliver the facility.

The technology for the plant has been developed by CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP). Once operational, the facility will process 750 Nm³/hr of natural gas, with the capacity to function at 110 per cent of its designed load. From this, the plant aims to recover Grade-A Helium with a purity of 99.995 per cent.

Helium is a crucial element with diverse applications ranging from space exploration and semiconductor production to cryogenics, fibre optics, and advanced medical technologies. India currently depends on imports to meet its demand, making this initiative a strategically important move. Establishing the ability to recover Helium domestically will reduce dependency on foreign supplies and bolster the country's technological and energy security.

This initiative also represents a milestone for ONGC in pursuing its broader vision of "Energy Now and Next." The Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant at Kuthalam, therefore, not only adds to ONGC's portfolio of innovative energy initiatives but also places India on a path toward greater self-reliance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor