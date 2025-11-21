ONGC awards 300 MW solar project as part of push toward 10 GW renewable capacity by 2030

New Delhi [India], November 21 : Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has taken a significant step toward its renewable energy target of 10 GW by 2030, awarding a 300 MW ISTS-connected solar power project that will generate approximately 710 million units of green power annually.

The company announced the development in an X post on Friday, calling it a major leap in its clean-energy journey and a contribution to India's national mission of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The new solar project forms a central component of ONGC's integrated plan to develop 300 MW of solar and 300 MW of wind power for captive consumption across major operational hubs, including Hazira, Uran and ONGC's group entity OPaL. With this addition, the company said its onshore green power consumption is expected to surge from 6 per cent to 47 per cent, marking a transformational shift toward sustainable operations.

"To achieve its renewable energy target of 10 GW by 2030, ONGC has taken another major leap in its clean-energy journey by awarding a 300 MW ISTS-connected Solar Power Project with a capacity to generate ~710 million units of green power every year. This milestone strengthens ONGC's commitment to India's national mission of 500 GW of RE capacity by 2030. This project forms a core part of ONGC's integrated plan to develop 300 MW Solar + 300 MW Wind for captive consumption across key operational hubs like Hazira, Uran and group entity @OpalIndiaIn," the energy major added in the post.

"ONGC, along with ONGC Green Ltd (OGL), now operates a renewable energy portfolio of 2.85 GW. The company noted that with upcoming tenders for 300 MW wind, 600 MW solar and 1,200 MWh battery energy storage systems (BESS), the combined ONGC-OGL portfolio is poised to expand to 3.70 GW in the near future," the post read.

According to ONGC, each addition to its renewable energy footprint enhances India's energy security, reduces emissions and accelerates the nation's transition toward a cleaner future. The company reiterated its commitment through the message: "Energy Now. Energy Next. A greener India in the making."

