ONGC in touch with International experts to prevent spread of Sivasagar explosion: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri reviewed and provided an update on the incident that took place at well number RDS-147 of ONGC's Rudrasagar field on Friday.

The minister also gave an update on the incident on the social media platform 'X', "gas flow has continued since the past 4 days due to the extraordinarily high pressure in the well."

Hardeep Puri also added that the high-tech method such as 'junk pumping' is being deployed and "ONGC officers are in constant touch with international overseas experts. A water blanket is continuously being maintained for a cooling effect and to prevent fire."

"The local residents had been immediately evacuated on day 1 and are being provided with all the relief and assistance adequately.

Competent personnel have been brought from other work centres of ONGC, and very high capacity fire pumps, frack pumps, muds, etc, are all working at the site to control the fire," he said via 'X'.

Earlier on Friday, gushes of gas were seen erupting from the Well RDS-147 of the ONGC's Rudrasagar field. And on Saturday, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) took operational control of Well RDS 147 in its Rudrasagar field in Sivasagar, Assam, to control a gas blowout.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the people affected due to a gas leak in the ONGC Sivasagar plant.

"Met people affected by the recent gas leak in Sivasagar. I have instructed officials of ONGC to address the situation at the earliest, as time is of the essence. Ministers of our Government will be stationed at Sivasagar to ensure our people are provided with interim relief in the camps set up for them. This matter has our highest priority, and we stand firmly with our people. We will be sharing more updates shortly," the Assam CM said.

Maharatna ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas Company in India, contributing around 71 per cent to Indian domestic production. Crude oil is the raw material for downstream companies like IOC, BPCL, HPCL and MRPL (the Last two are subsidiaries of ONGC) to produce petroleum products like Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, Naphtha, and Cooking Gas LPG.

