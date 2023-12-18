ONGC plants 5K saplings in Panvel

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: Continuing its green endeavour, ONGC Mumbai has planted 5000 trees employing the Miyawaki method at its Panvel Phase II campus in association with M/s.Green Yatra. Vijay Raj, Head Regional Office, Mumbai, N K Singhal, Chief Logging Services, S Bose, Head Uran Plant, Rajiv Nischal, Head IPEOT, N C Kanoji, Head Nhava Supply Base and other senior officers led the enthusiastic team of employees, their spouses and ONGC Panvel KV students in planting the saplings.

This initiative is a part of 'India Energy Week-2024' (IEW) scheduled to be held at Goa in February, 2024. Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has declared IEW as a carbon neutral event. As a part of making IEW 2024 "Carbon Neutral", tree plantation campaign is being proactively carried out across all ONGC work centres.

Tree plantation has always been a mission of ONGC in making Mumbai green and in the last three years, the corporate as a CSR initiative, has planted 14,100 trees through the Miyawaki method at various designated places in Navi Mumbai and Panvel.

ONGC has put in place a robust monitoring system in association with the NGO Green Yatra to ensure the growth of the saplings into thick urban forests.

