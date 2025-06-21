ONGC says significant progress made in gas leak control operations in Assam well

New Delhi [India], June 21 : In a latest update, ONGC has said that it has made significant headway in its well control operations from an Assam well, with the flow rate of gas having reduced substantially.

An international expert team from CUDD Pressure Control, USA, who arrived on site on Friday, has conducted a preliminary assessment of the situation and reviewed all actions undertaken by ONGC teams so far.

"The experts have expressed their agreement with the strategy and execution carried out to date, reaffirming the effectiveness of ONGC's approach to safely managing the well," ONGC said in a statement.

Extensive site preparations are underway to facilitate the next phase of action.

"The process of removing tubulars from the well has commenced, and mobilisation of cranes for the removal of tubing from the rig floor is currently in progress," said ONGC.

"Water blanketing continues around the clock as a key safety measure. Additionally, flood level monitoring of the nearby Dikhow River remains ongoing, ensuring all operations are aligned with environmental and safety protocols."

ONGC further said it is continuously monitoring the Low Explosive Limit (LEL) levels of air around the well site through real-time gas detectors to ensure safety. It added that medical assistance is being provided at the relief camp to support all those in need.

On June 12, the gas blowout incident at ONGC's well RDS-147A in Barichuk-Bhatiapar, Sivasagar district, Assam, was reported during servicing operations.

Despite ONGC's ongoing well control effortssuch as water blanketing, high-volume mud pumping, and junk shotspressure continued to persist, and the well remained active.

"The prolonged nature of the incident is causing considerable distress in the surrounding villages. Over 330 families have had to be evacuated and are being supported by the state Government with basic relief and safety measures," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently wrote to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri.

The Chief Minister had himself visited the gas leak site and took stock of the situation.

"During my visit to the affected area and relief camp on 16th June, I assured the evacuees that their concerns would be taken up at the highest level. I urge you to kindly direct ONGC to reinforce its technical and leadership presence on-site, adopt a more mission-mode approach, and step up engagement with the affected communities to restore confidence and bring the situation under control at the earliest," read the Chief Minister's letter to the Union Minister, dated June 17.

