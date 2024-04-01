ONGC sets record in fiscal year 2024 with highest number of wells drilled in over three decades

New Delhi [India], April 1 : Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has achieved a feat in the fiscal year 2024 by drilling a record-breaking 541 wells, marking the highest number in over three decades.

ONGC posted on X, "#ONGC achieves milestone in FY'24 with a record 541 wells drilledthe highest in over three decades! Our commitment to #India's energy security shines through technology and field services, which are crucial to this achievement. We are proud of our Drilling Services for leading the charge, drilling 103 exploratory & 438 development wells, with impressive speed. Ahmedabad, Mumbai, & Mehsana centres shine with over 100 wells each! Reflecting dedication & collaborative efforts from field personnel to top management, Drilling services remain the backbone for growth, driving reserve accretion & production."

Announcing the milestone on their official X handle, the company highlighted the pivotal role played by its Drilling Services division in leading this charge. Among the wells drilled, 103 were exploratory wells, while 438 were development wells, demonstrating ONGC's capability to explore new frontiers and enhance production from existing fields with impressive speed and efficiency.

The success story of ONGC's drilling endeavours was particularly pronounced in key centres such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Mehsana, where each centre recorded drilling operations for over 100 wells.

Drilling services remain the cornerstone for ONGC's growth trajectory, serving as the backbone for driving reserve accretion and production enhancement initiatives.

The collaborative efforts spanning from the field level to the highest echelons of management have been instrumental in achieving this milestone, setting a new benchmark for the organisation in its journey towards sustainable growth and excellence.

ONGC's relentless pursuit of innovation and efficiency in drilling operations has not only yielded commendable results but also positioned the company as a key player in India's quest for energy self-sufficiency.

As the nation continues to prioritise its energy security agenda, ONGC's stellar performance in FY'24 serves as a testament to its unwavering commitment to fueling India's growth and development through indigenous energy resources.

With its resolute focus on leveraging advanced technologies and best-in-class practices, ONGC is poised to further consolidate its leadership position in the energy landscape, contributing to the nation's progress and prosperity in the years to come.

