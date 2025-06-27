ONGC successfully caps Sivasagar well blowout, says Minister Hardeep Puri

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has successfully capped the blowout of RDS#147A well site in Sivasagar.

Union Minister gave an update regarding the incident on the social media platform 'X', "ONGC has successfully capped the blowout of well RDS#147A at 1115 hours today. This blowout started on 12th June and has been capped successfully within the shortest possible time, following all the best practices."

The minister also gave credit to the Crisis Management Team of ONGC, along with the international well control experts, for making the situation at the site back to normal.

He said on 'X' that, "Crisis Management Team of @ONGC_ along with the international well control experts finally brought the curtains down on the gas well blow out through meticulous planning and concerted efforts in a safe manner, without any injury, casualty or fire, testifying the competency of Crisis Management."

Hardeep Singh Puri also thanked the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and officials of the Government of Assam.

In his reply, the Assam CM said, "Thank you, Hon'ble Minister for your exceptional leadership and persistence in sealing the gas leak at ONGC and members of our State administration. But above all, my deepest gratitude to the brave men and women of Sivasagar, especially those residing in the affected areas, for displaying extraordinary levels of perseverance and extending unstinted cooperation with all concerned agencies over the last two weeks."

Earlier this month, on June 12, gushes of gas were seen erupting from the Well RDS-147 of the ONGC's Rudrasagar field. Immediately thereafter, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) took operational control of Well RDS 147 in its Rudrasagar field in Sivasagar, Assam, to control the gas blowout.

Maharatna ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas Company in India, contributing around 71 per cent to Indian domestic production. Crude oil is the raw material for downstream companies like IOC, BPCL, HPCL and MRPL (the Last two are subsidiaries of ONGC) to produce petroleum products like Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, Naphtha, and Cooking Gas LPG.

