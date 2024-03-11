ONGC Supports Notopedia in Empowering Education and Employment Opportunities

New Delhi (India) March 11: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), India’s Maharatna company and the largest oil and gas producer, has pledged support to Notopedia, a pioneering non profit educational platform dedicated to providing learning support and employment services to students across India without cost. Through this collaboration, ONGC aims to bolster Notopedia’s mission of democratizing access to educational resources and enhancing employment prospects for millions of underprivileged individuals.

ONGC’s support of Notopedia marks a significant step towards bridging the educational gap and promoting inclusive growth in India. By extending support, ONGC and Notopedia demonstrate their commitment to fostering a knowledge-driven society and empowering the youth with essential skills for success in the modern workforce.

Notopedia, hailed as a revolutionary force in the education sector, offers a comprehensive array of resources including study materials like mock tests, papers, videos, notes etc, courses, college listings, job opportunities and much more, all without any cost. With a focus on catering to diverse educational needs, Notopedia covers assisting students in navigating school board exams to providing guidance and information for college admissions, preparing for hundreds of competitive exams to accessing latest government job listings and latest education news, making sure support is available for every aspect of a student’s academic journey.

Driven by a vision of social equity and empowerment, Notopedia stands out in an increasingly crowded edtech field for its unparalleled non-profit approach and commitment to providing free, comprehensive educational resources to all.

Unlike traditional educational platforms that charge exorbitant fees for premium content, Notopedia remains completely free of cost, ensuring that education remains a fundamental right for all. This emphasis on inclusivity extends to the platform’s beginner friendly layout and interface, making it accessible to individuals in remote and underprivileged areas.

Additionally, Notopedia’s website and content are fully accessible in both English and Hindi with more languages being added soon, users can switch between the languages as per their preference and convenience.

Founder and CEO of Notopedia, Mr. Amand Shukla, expressed his gratitude to ONGC for their generous support and said, “We are thrilled to partner with ONGC, a company that has been at the forefront of India’s energy sector for over six decades and one that shares our values and vision of empowering the youth of India with educational resources and employment opportunities.”

With ONGC’s support, Notopedia is poised to expand its reach and impact, reaching even more underserved individuals and communities across India. Together they strive to catalyze positive change in the education landscape, unlocking the potential of millions of aspiring learners and fostering a culture of learning and empowerment.

About Notopedia:

Notopedia is a non-profit educational platform committed to providing equitable access to education and employment opportunities in India. With a wide range of study materials, courses, and career services all available for free, Notopedia empowers students from all backgrounds to achieve their academic and professional goals.

Key Features of Notopedia:

●Completely Free Access: Notopedia in a trailblazing fashion, offers completely free access to its vast array of study materials, making quality education accessible to all, regardless of financial constraints.

●Unique Non-Profit Approach: Notopedia is the first of its kind as a non-profit platform, prioritizing the mission of providing free access to resources to all students unlike profit driven businesses.

●Largest Government Job Portal: As the largest government job portal, Notopedia, offers valuable resources and guidance.

●Biggest Exam Coverage: With coverage of over 400 competitive exams and 14 national and state boards, Notopedia caters to a wide range of academic needs, ensuring comprehensive support for students preparing for various assessments.

●Bilingual Content: Notopedia provides the entirety of its content in both Hindi and English languages, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for a diverse user base across India.

●Comprehensive College Listings: Notopedia boasts a database of over 25,000 college listings, providing students with valuable information to aid them in their higher education journey.

●Latest Educational News: Notopedia provides comprehensive news coverage from the education world, keeping users informed about the latest developments, trends, and updates in the field.

●Assessment-Based Learning: Notopedia’s assessment-based learning approach facilitates effective exam preparation by offering thousands of free videos and online tests and in the same format as the actual exams, allowing students to assess their progress and identify areas for improvement.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor