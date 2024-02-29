Online Business Creation Done In Hours, Not Weeks, At IIT Delhi Hackathon Powered By AI

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 29: In the fast-paced world of online business, creating a landing page and content usually takes weeks or even months, but a recent event at IIT Delhi witnessed something extraordinary. Out of 100 participants, more than 20% were able to accomplish this feat in just a few hours, showcasing the incredible potential of artificial intelligence in streamlining business processes.

This remarkable achievement took place at the Knorish Mindscape Hackathon, hosted by Knorish on February 24th, 2024. The event was specifically tailored for experts, creators, and businesses eager to share their knowledge online and monetize it through digital products such as online courses, workshops, webinars, consulting, and coaching programs.

Esteemed content creators and experts such as Ashish Chawla, Founder of Jam With Ashish, Nikita Chhabra, Founder of Alekhyam Arts, and Arush Agarwal, Founder of Law Levelup, graced the event. They shared their valuable insights and tactics on how they have built a successful coaching business in the digital space.

The highlight of the event was the live Mindscape hackathon, where participants utilized Knorish AI to rapidly generate content and copy for their landing pages. Using the Knorish funnel builder, they then launched their first sales funnel. Additionally, they learned how to create their courses and go live, effectively kick starting their online business journey.

This event not only demonstrated the power of AI in expediting online business creation but also provided a platform for learning and innovation. Attendees left with new tools, knowledge, and the confidence to transform their online business ideas into reality quickly and efficiently. The success stories from the Knorish Mindscape Hackathon are a testament to the changing landscape of online business, where AI and human creativity combine to achieve remarkable results.

For more information about the event and future initiatives by Knorish, visit https://academy.knori sh.com/page/mindscapehackathondelhi.

Knorish is Building the world's most convenient AI-powered Superapp to turn content into revenue for individuals and businesses. Imagine just speaking to an AI-powered interface to create + convert your ebooks, online courses or webinars into explosive online revenue, leads for your business, thought leadership or intelligent insights. AI helping you to build your website, landing page, mobile apps and all the funnels. Knorish has one of the deepest SaaS platforms in the space with over 19 modules within our dashboard to create every single piece for your content-to-revenue journey.

