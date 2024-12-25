Online job postings rose by 20% in 2024, driven by digital adoption and SMB sector growth: report

New Delhi [India], December 25 : Online job postings by Indian companies rose significantly by 20 per cent YoY with over 12 lakh openings in 2024, driven by digital adoption, Small and Medium Business (SMB) sector growth, and business expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, revealed 'India at work 2024' report.

India's enterprise job market experienced unprecedented growth in 2024, with job postings on the Apna platform surging by 32 per cent, surpassing 3.5 lakh across 100 per cent categories in over 500 cities, the job and professional networking platform stated in its report.

It added that growth in job market reflects the increasing adoption of digital hiring platforms by large enterprises expanding into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and diversifying into new business verticals.

Notably, 45 per cent of these job postings came from non-metro regions, with Tier 2 cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, and Indore recording a 1.5x increase, while Tier 3 cities such as Varanasi, Raipur, and Dehradun witnessed a remarkable 3x jump.

As per the report, the key industries such as BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT-ES, Education, and Manufacturing are at the forefront of this hiring surge.

Prominent NIFTY 100 companies like HDFC Ergo, Reliance Industries, and Titan also embraced Apna for hiring for key roles, report further added.

Gig roles in delivery and mobility saw over 50,000 jobs from food aggregators, transportation and e-commerce companies, while sales roles topped 44,000 postings, and customer support added 35,000 job postings.

Functional roles like HR (25,000), Digital Marketing (20,000), and Finance (18,000) underline enterprises' evolving strategies to tap into new talent pools and expand their market presence.

According to the platform, the Indian SMBs accelerated hiring efforts in 2024, posting 9 lakh job openings on its platforma 20 per cent increase from 2023.

Notably, job postings for women surged by 60 per cent year-on-year, reflecting a growing focus on gender diversity.

India's Small and Medium Business (SMB) sector, comprising over 63 million enterprises, remains a key economic driver, contributing 30 per cent to GDP and employing millions nationwide.

As per the report, the hiring boom is powered by AI-driven recruitment technologies, with 45 per cent of SMBs on apna platform adopting AI into hiring.

This enabled the creation of 2.4 lakh job postings, reducing talent search time by 30 per cent and hiring costs by 25 per cent, the report added.

SMBs attracted 6 crore job applications nationwide, leveraging Apna's reach across 900 cities, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, the report added.

