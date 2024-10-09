Online Manipal Offers Online MBA Programs Across Its Three Universities

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 9: Online Manipal, a reputed platform under the Manipal Education and Medical Group, is proud to emerge as a nexus of education and accessibility with its online MBA programs from renowned universities like Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Sikkim Manipal University (SMU). Curated for the next generation of leaders, Online Manipal's online MBA degree programs train learners for today's rapidly evolving and volatile job market.

Why choose Online Manipal's online MBA program?

Online Manipal's MBA program prepares learners to stand out as future leaders in today's competitive world without compromising on other life commitments and other personal commitments that come in the way of pursuing a full-time education. This UGC-entitled and AICTE norms-compliant MBA degree not only equips learners with leadership skills but also provides them with career-enhancing opportunities from anytime, anywhere.

Universities under the Manipal Education Group help learners choose from a range of career-focused online MBA pograms degree programs with specializations such as HR, Finance, Marketing, Operations, International Business and Analytics & Data Science to create successful career paths in the domain and industry of their choice.

About universities under Online Manipal:

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) was awarded an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), becoming the first university in Rajasthan to receive this grade.

With a legacy of academic excellence since 1953, Manipal Academy of Higher Education is a NAAC A++ accredited institution. MAHE was ranked fourth in the 2024 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for universities and is an Institution of Eminence (IoE), recognized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) has been accredited with an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for its MBA degrees providing dual specializations.

Key benefits of online MBA programs via Online Manipal:

UGC-entitled & AICTE norms-compliant MBA program with global recognition.

100% placement assistance to become job-ready.

Networking opportunities by connecting with a global network of professionals and the prestigious 1,50,000+ strong global Manipal alumni network.

World-class faculty with extensive academic as well as industry experience.

Industry-relevant curriculum with expert insights.

Scholarship opportunities of up to 20% under various categories like merit-based, defense, Divyaang and alumni.

Flexible financing options which include no-cost EMIs and affordable education for all.

Free access to over 10,000 courses and professional certifications via Coursera to upskill and land promotions. 18% of working professionals who have pursued MUJ's online MBA program have received a promotion.

Weekly webinars by industry experts on recent trends and learnings.

Campus immersion programs to network and build relationships with faculty and peers.

Mentor support to guide learners through the entire program duration.

Online Manipal is the digital learning platform of the Manipal Education Group, offering UGC-entitled online degrees from prestigious institutions like Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) and Sikkim Manipal University (SMU). Aimed at making quality education accessible and affordable to all, Online Manipal's vision also encompasses providing learners with a flexible learning experience about industry-relevant programs for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. With access to world-class faculty and global learning resources, Online Manipal enables students and working professionals to achieve high-quality academic and career goals from anywhere in the world.

