Online teaching content creators surge across Tier-2 cities in India- Study

New Delhi [India], August 18 : As digitization rapidly transforming the education sector in India, online education has significantly expanded, especially in tier-2 cities. This shift is making quality education more accessible to people at the grassroots level, according to a study by Classplus, a startup specializing in educational technology.

The study highlighted a growing trend where an increasing number of educational content creators are emerging from tier-2 cities such as Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, Nagpur, and Patna.

One of the key findings of the study is that approximately 78 per cent of Classplus' content creators are based in tier-2 cities. These educators are playing a crucial role in positively impacting the lives of students from even more remote areas, including tier-3 and tier-4 towns and villages.

For many of these students, who previously had limited options for quality education due to high costs, online education is becoming a viable alternative.

Mukul Rustagi, Co-founder and CEO of Classplus, emphasized the importance of adapting to the digital age, especially as most entrance exams are now conducted online. He pointed out that teachers need to embrace technology to meet the evolving needs of students.

"We have developed a multi-faceted assessment platform that supports a wide variety of questions and formats," said Rustagi, highlighting the importance of such tools in the current educational landscape.

The study also revealed a staggering statistic: in 2023 alone, students attempted to solve more than 400 crore questions on apps created by Classplus content creators. This massive engagement highlighted the growing reliance on digital platforms for exam preparation and education in general.

Currently, the study added that these content creators are reaching over five crore students across more than 3,000 cities in India.

This growing digital ecosystem is not only enhancing access to education but is also helping bridge the gap between students in urban and rural areas. By leveraging technology, teachers from tier-2 cities are bringing quality education to the doorsteps of students who would otherwise have limited opportunities.

