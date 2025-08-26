Onlive Server: Now Available - High-Performance India Dedicated Server Hosting with Advanced DDoS Protection

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: Onlive Server, a trendsetter in the field of hosting services, is pleased to introduce its India Dedicated Server Hosting into the market that can deliver unparalleled efficiency, capacity and safety to business enterprises of any caliber. The new service is deployed with 1Gbps network speed and state of art DDoS mitigation protection to guarantee fast, safe and secure highly available hosting services are enjoyed. As the need of high-performance hosting solutions increases, companies across geographies seek solutions to support growing infrastructure and maintain the safety of their data and websites against the rising cyber threats.

What is India Dedicated Server Hosting?

India Dedicated Hosting is the type of hosting solution in which businesses enjoy having the whole of a physical server based in India. It offers dedicated resources including CPU, RAM, storage and bandwidth, where performance is optimized, high security and full control over the server environment are achieved. A perfect fit to web sites with massive traffic, resource-hungry applications and companies with unique needs demanding customization, India Dedicated Hosting is equipped with high performance that provides low latency, flexibility and comprehensive DDoS protection to enhance the online experience.

Why Choose Onlive Server's India Dedicated Server Hosting?

Select our India Dedicated Hosting with the best performance, maximum security and custom settings. Our 1Gbps network provides a high level of DDoS protection with high quality enterprise equipment to give the Indian and other global markets stabilized uptime and assure low-latency connectivity. Get complete control, support 24 hours a day and cost-effective yet high-performance hosting options custom to your needs.

Further Information on Onlive Server's Dedicated Hosting India Plans

We provide comprehensive India Dedicated Hosting services to businesses that need high-performance resources including multi-core processors, SSD storage and customized memory options. These plans can support high speed and offer protection against DDoS attack with network speeds of 1Gbps and offer very fast and secure hosting of websites and applications. Options in flexible payment plans and a 24/7 technical support to help keep operations smooth and reliable.

Unmatched Performance and Speed

The 1Gbps network speed is one of the lasting qualities of our India Dedicated Hosting. Through this high-speed network, businesses can trust the fastest data transfer, smooth loading web pages and having a robust processing of high traffic requirements. Whether running a busy e-commerce store, media streaming, or enterprise level application, this hosting solution has the bandwidth and resources needed to help maintain peak performance.

The blend of dedicated resources and advanced network capabilities will ensure that the businesses which operate in India or aim at Indian customers can have a localized hosting environment with little latency and contents delivered quickly.

Advanced DDoS Protection for Enhanced Security

In the modern-day environment, where cyber threats present an ever-daunting challenge, businesses are particularly vulnerable to DDoS attacks that can easily bring a business to its knees by paralyzing websites and other applications, causing severe losses, data loss, and damage to the business image. Recognizing these escalating issues, Onlive Server has incorporated state of the art DDoS protection into its Cheap Dedicated Server Hosting plans, giving businesses the protection they need against malicious traffic.

Onlive Server's Top Hardware and Processors

When deciding on the best dedicated server to commit to your business, the reputation of the assets and their processors are paramount aspects towards guaranteeing performance, reliability and scalability. We sell high-performance dedicated servers India that are powered with industry latest hardware and processors to address the various business requirements, whether it is a startup or large-scale business.

Processor Options: An Extremely Broad Range of Options to Fit All Needs. It offers a highly diverse selection of processors that prioritize different workloads and are fast and capable of handling a variety of workloads. We have a selection of servers with processors such as the Intel Xeon E-2386G and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, which are efficient and durable options applicable in business set-ups that require high computing resources.

Intel Xeon E-2386G: Famed by its cores between 6 to 8, this processor has excellent performance, especially to businesses that demand a high degree of parallel processing; hence, the processor is suitable in applications that deal with data processing, web hosting, and virtualized applications.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: At the higher workload capacity, AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will have 12 cores and will be much better at multitasking and will offer a much higher clock speed, making it ideal at performing the larger data sets analysis, high-traffic websites, and heavy software use.

Such processors are designed to serve high-performance processes and applications and thus offer to your business smooth running without any operational hardships.

Hardware Configuration: Tailored to Your Needs

Along with high-performance processors, Onlive Server provides expansive options of RAMs, storage, and bandwidth that enable you customize your dedicated server environment to fit to your needs. Our dedicated servers at:

RAM: Select amongst 32GB, 64GB and even 128GB, depending on memory requirements by your applications and databases. Increased RAM makes multitasking possible, app execution quicker and with less downtime.

Storage: We also offer flexile storage plans with SSD and HDD storage. As an example, 2x512GB SSD to have fast and reliable storage or 2x4TB to have more spacious storage. SDs are better suited to businesses that need to access data quickly and increase reliability, whereas HDDs are better suited to businesses that need a high-capacity storage facility at a reduced price.

Bandwidth: All our dedicated servers have bandwidth of 1 Gbps, so rest assured your website or application will not drop due to the large amount of traffic. Having sufficient bandwidth, you can be sure that your business is running well even under high workload.

Customizable and Scalable Solutions

Hosting needs of any business are always different and thus Cheap Dedicated Server Hosting services are customizable and scalable. Customers have very broad choices on the specification of the servers, i.e. be able to tailor the CPU power, RAM, storage and bandwidth to the customer requirements. Whether you are a young start up or an enterprise with unique infrastructure requirements we are able to provide a custom hosting environment capable of scaling up as your business expands.

Enterprise-Grade Hardware for Optimal Reliability

To meet the heavy requirements of businesses, India Dedicated Server is installed with enterprise level hardware. This is comprised of multi-core Intel Xeon and AMD processor, SSD storage to access data fast and fast RAM to enable your server run at maximum speed. The hardware is made to withstand the most taxing activities and still deliver stable performance at the time of high pressure.

The server that Onlive server will be using has also been supported by redundant power systems, cooling facilities and availability of 24/7 monitoring services ensuring business high availability and reliability. Your server has backup systems plus redundant power supply so that the business is always able to access its online presence with minimal uptime.

Secure Data Storage and Compliance with Indian Regulations

Security of data is of utmost importance to companies across any sector. The India Dedicated Hosting offers robust data security where encryption is available and firewall protection offered in order to eliminate unauthorized access to business information. Moreover, with hosting services located in India, it can guarantee that businesses are in line with local data protection laws and regulations such as those applicable to Indian businesses only.

24/7 Support and Expert Assistance

We guarantees 24/7 customer support of its users. Not only that 24/7 customer support has experienced technical support team to handle any technical queries, server set-up, or troubleshooting requests. No matter the nature of your server management, software installation or performance boosting challenges, you can rest assured that support team is on standby via live chat, email and phone to ensure that your hosting experience is smooth.

Pricing Structure and Flexible Plans

India Dedicated Server Hosting is affordable and flexible with a wide range of pricing available and depending upon business requirements. Pricing structure will enable companies to get the right plan depending on their budget and the demands of the business.

Custom resource allocation enables businesses to maximize on their expenditure. An example would be that you start with a small site and a small plan, and then at a later time need to scale up to a greater site, so you can upgrade your plan and your resources so you have more RAM, more CPU, or storage available but you do not have to take your site off; it is simple to scale up and increase your capability.

About Onlive Server

Our company is a leading provider of high-performance hosting solutions, offering a wide range of services including VPS hosting, dedicated servers, and cloud hosting. With a focus on security, scalability, and reliability, caters to businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Its global data center infrastructure, coupled with 24/7 technical support, ensures that clients receive top-tier performance and security for their online operations. Whether you're hosting a website, managing data-intensive applications, or running complex services, company delivers the flexibility and performance needed to thrive in the digital age.

