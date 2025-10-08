Only 18% investors rely on finance TV channels for investment knowledge: Motilal Oswal MF Survey

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Only 18 per cent of investors in India rely on finance television channels for their investment knowledge, according to the third edition of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund's (MOMF) Passive Survey 2025.

The survey, conducted in August-September 2025, covered insights from over 3,000 investors and 120 distributors, including mutual fund distributors, registered investment advisers (RIAs) and wealth managers across India.

It stated "This shows a structural shift: investors are moving from quick, social media-driven content to more specialised, credible financial portals".

As per the findings, 52 per cent of investors refer to financial websites and online news platforms for investment knowledge, while 38 per cent read newspapers and newsletters. Some also shared the use of more than two platforms.

Around 29 per cent use social media for finance-related updates, and only 18 per cent depend on television channels for financial information.

The report noted a structural shift among investors, who are increasingly moving from quick, social media-driven content to more credible and specialised financial portals.

The survey further highlighted that Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) remain a preferred mode for disciplined wealth creation. Investors are increasingly combining SIPs with lump sum investments, seeking both consistent market participation and tactical opportunities.

SIPs plus lump sum investments now account for 57 per cent of total participation, followed by 26 per cent in sole SIPs and 17 per cent in lump sum investments only.

Interest in smart beta strategies has also grown, with 61 per cent of passive fund investors now exploring such differentiated factor-based funds.

The report noted that while performance remains a key driver, investors are also showing interest in defensive factors, indicating a balanced approach.

According to the survey, passive funds are becoming mainstream in India. About 76 per cent of mutual fund investors are aware of Index Funds or ETFs in 2025, and 68 per cent have invested in at least one passive fund, up from around 61 per cent in 2023.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the passive industry stood at Rs 12.2 lakh crore, marking a 6.4-fold rise in six years (36 per cent CAGR) from Rs 1.91 lakh crore in 2019.

In just over two years since March 2023, AUM has grown 1.7 times, registering a 26 per cent CAGR highlighting the rapid adoption of passive investing in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor