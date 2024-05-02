Only Men Grooming celebrates Labour day with style, partners with Urban Company, Men Welfare Trust and Stella Industries for community grooming event

SRV Media

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 2: In a spirited celebration of Labour Day, Only Men Grooming, together with Men Welfare Trust and Urban Company, hosted a pioneering grooming event at Stella Industries' factory premises. This inaugural event was specifically tailored for the factory staff, aiming to honor and provide relief to the workers in the labor sector.

Urban Company, Asia's leading home services platform, made a significant contribution by offering complimentary expert grooming services to the labourers. This initiative is a part of Urban Company's commitment to giving back and also celebrating the dignity of labor, enhancing the workers' self-esteem and well-being.

At this first edition of men's grooming event by Only Men Grooming attendees enjoyed a host of activities including live DJ performances, engaging games, and a variety of food and beverages, alongside a leisure haircut and beard grooming experience, ensuring a memorable day for all involved. In a gesture of appreciation, Only Men Grooming provided free gifts to all participants, emphasising their ongoing dedication to men's grooming and well-being.

Men Welfare Trust (MWT) is a Delhi based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) with a clear focus on issues related to welfare of Men. A team of dedicated volunteers selflessly invested their time and skills towards making the Labour day event a huge success.

Zaheer Khan, Co-Founder at OnlyMenGrooming, expressed pride in leading such an initiative, stating, "Today is about valuing our workers and providing them with not just physical grooming but also a day to remember with gratitude and joy. Our aim is to uplift spirits and promote well-being through thoughtful engagement and practical support."

This Labour Day celebration, spearheaded by Only Men Grooming, showcased the power of collaborative efforts in enhancing the lives of labourers and reinforcing the importance of corporate social responsibility. The event set a benchmark for future endeavors aimed at supporting and celebrating the workforce.

About Only Men Grooming

Only Men Grooming is at the forefront of the men's grooming industry, dedicated to educating men on grooming practices and providing high-quality grooming products. The brand is committed to building confidence and improving the quality of life for men through its purpose-led initiatives.

For more information, please visit: www.onlymengrooming.com

