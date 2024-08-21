Ooberpad Introduces Devialet Phantom Theatre with Dante, Dolby Atmos and Technologies

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Ooberpad is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Devialet. This collaboration brings the awe-inspiring Devialet Phantom Theater to the Indian market, imbued with the revolutionary power of Dante digital audio networking technology. This marks a significant leap forward in the home cinema experience, offering unparalleled sound fidelity, seamless integration, and unmatched versatility.

For discerning audiophiles and cinephiles seeking the ultimate home entertainment experience, the Devialet Phantom Theater shatters conventional boundaries. This immersive system leverages the unmatched sonic prowess of Devialet's Phantom speakers, renowned for their compact size and extraordinary sound quality. What's more, the dynamic bass performance delivered means that you do not have to add a subwoofer for precise low frequency sound reproduction.

Devialet offers the Phantom Theatre in several multi-channel configurations offering the Phantom Theatre 5, 7 and 9 variants. Each of these supports home cinema standards such as Dolby Atmos or DTS:X which can adapt easily to deliver authentic sound in any space.

What really sets the Devialet Phantom Theatre apart from other hi-end audio systems is its implementation of Dante technology which elevates its performance especially in multi-zone and multi-room applications which require longer cables. Dante is a digital audio networking solution that allows for seamless, high-fidelity audio transmission over standard ethernet cables. This eliminates the need for complex cabling and ensures pristine, uncompressed audio delivery across the entire speaker network. With Dante, Devialet guarantees a zero-latency, glitch-free experience, where every sound effect and musical nuance is reproduced with breathtaking clarity and precision.

By incorporating Dante technology, Ooberpad and Devialet have ensured seamless audio transmission with zero latency. This eliminates the need for bulky cables and complex setups, promoting a truly elegant and streamlined home theatre environment.

The Devialet Phantom Theatre boasts several other features that elevate the home cinema audio experience to new heights. Firstly, each Phantom speaker is equipped with Devialet's patented Speaker Active Matching (SAM®) technology. SAM® analyses the acoustics of your specific room and automatically calibrates each speaker for optimal performance. This ensures that every listener enjoys a perfectly balanced soundscape, regardless of their seating position. Additionally, Phantom Theatre supports various multi-channel configurations, including industry-standard formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. These immersive surround sound technologies create a truly three-dimensional soundscape, placing viewers right in the centre of the action, whether they're experiencing the heart-pounding roar of a spaceship chase or the subtle rustling of leaves in a sprawling forest.

Beyond the technical prowess, Ooberpad recognizes that a home cinema experience should be as visually stunning as it is sonically captivating. Devialet's Phantom speakers are renowned for their sleek, futuristic design. Their compact size and elegant form factor ensure they seamlessly integrate into any home environment, without compromising on the visual appeal of your living space. Unlike traditional bulky home theatre setups, Phantom Theatre offers a minimalist aesthetic that complements modern living spaces.

Ooberpad's expertise in premium audio solutions complements Devialet's cutting-edge technology perfectly. Ooberpad's team of passionate audio specialists is dedicated to guiding customers through every step of the selection process, ensuring a customised solution that perfectly aligns with their specific needs and preferences. From initial consultations to expert installation and ongoing support, Ooberpad promotes a seamless journey towards a truly transformative home cinema experience.

Ooberpad's collaboration with Devialet signifies a commitment to providing Indian audiophiles with unparalleled access to the future of home cinema. With the Devialet Phantom Theatre powered by Dante technology, Ooberpad empowers customers to create a truly transformative cinematic experience in the comfort of their own homes. This isn't just about replicating the movie theatre experience; it's about surpassing it. Imagine hosting movie nights where every guest feels like they're part of the on-screen action, enveloped in a world of crystal-clear dialogue, heart-stopping sound effects, and a captivating musical score.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Ooberpad and Devialet. By combining Ooberpad's expertise in the Indian market with Devialet's cutting-edge audio technology, this collaboration ensures that Indian consumers have the opportunity to experience the pinnacle of home cinema entertainment. Ooberpad is confident that the Devialet Phantom Theatre will redefine the way Indian audiences experience movies, music and even gaming at home.

