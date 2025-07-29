"OOJ Utsav 2025, Organised by OOJ Foundation, Establishes India-Nepal as the Hub of Spiritual Renaissance"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: In a landmark moment for global spirituality, the 4th OOJ Utsav unfolded at Hotel Yak & Yeti, Kathmandu, in the cultural capital of Nepal, under the auspices of the OOJ Foundation. Celebrated as a "Cosmic Declaration," the historic event elevated Nepal onto the world stage as the emerging Global Center of Spiritual Renaissance.

Bringing together seekers, dignitaries, and spiritual leaders from across the globe, the Utsav transcended the bounds of a mere congregation, becoming a powerful proclamation of unity, culture, and higher consciousness. The event was not just a spiritual gathering but a global declaration of consciousness, establishing Nepal as the new center of a spiritual renaissance.

Under the spiritual leadership of Yogi Priyavrat Animesh Ji, the Utsav became a living spiritual university. Through the deep practices of Dhyana, Tantra, Yantra, and Panchatattva, seekers from around the world embarked on a profound inner journey.

Yogi Ji, addressing the gathering, proclaimed- "Until the Ajna Chakra is awakened, one cannot dissolve into subtle cosmic energies. Nepal is not just geography- it is a living Rishi consciousness."

The Utsav also launched a historic initiative in Global Spiritual Tourism with the screening of two documentaries positioning Nepal as the world's Spiritual Tourism Capital. The unveiling of the scripture "OOJ Sutra" further explored the mysteries of meditation, tantra, and cosmic consciousness.

The event saw participation from eminent leaders, spiritualists, and cultural icons of both nations:

On this auspicious occasion, Shri Shyam Jaju (Former National Vice President, BJP) said that India and Nepal are not merely two nations, but two expressions of the same culture. The boundaries between us are only political; in spirit, we have always been connected. Such events will give new momentum to the cultural unity and cooperation between the two countries.

"Shri Sandeep Rana (Social Worker) said that the land of Nepal can offer the world what no modern system can soul-deep resolution. This OOJ Utsav is a revolution linking India and Nepal while transforming the world into a spiritual family."

Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt, addressing youth, drew parallels between sports and sadhana, affirming that both awaken discipline and inner power.

Nepal's leaders including Shri Deepak Bahadur Singh (MP; Former State Minister), Mrs. Ranjoo Thakur (MP; Women's Rights Advocate), Mrs. Nima Giri (Provincial Assembly Member, Lumbini), Shri Govind Bahadur Shah (Senior Leader, Nepali Congress), Shri Ram Hari Khatiwada (MP; Chairperson, Committee on State Affairs) expressed pride in Nepal's role as the spiritual heartbeat of the world.

Some of other Indian Distinguished Guests like Shri Brijpal a.k.a. Bintu Malik (President, All India Jat Mahasabha - Panipat), Mrs. Jyotika Jhalani (Founder, Jahnavi Group) expressed views on India Nepal Relationship.

Marking the next chapter, the OOJ Foundation announced the International Spiritual Circuit Project, linking Lumbini, Pashupatinath, Muktinath, and other esoteric Tantric sites into a global meditation hub.

The evening concluded with a mesmerizing sitar performance by Sita Maiya Rajchal, elevating the audience into a state of Turiya- the transcendental fourth state of consciousness.

The OOJ Utsav 2025 proved that when meditation, tantra, Vedas, and music converge, the result is not merely an event but a Cosmic Declaration- guiding humanity into a new era of spiritual awakening. OOJ Foundation continues its mission of uniting India and Nepal in spiritual consciousness, paving the way for a global renaissance rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

