O.P. Jindal Global University collaborates with 15 leading universities of the world in 10 countries

OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 8: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), Sonipat has established comprehensive and substantive international collaborations with 15 prestigious universities in 10 countries across the globe as highlighted below:

These new and thoughtful collaborations with leading universities and institutions of the world aim to provide a wide array of opportunities to JGU students to study at these universities for different durations including short-term study abroad programmes, semester exchange programmes and dual degree programmes. The newly established partnerships reaffirms JGU's commitment towards internationalisation while offering robust and internationally recognized global educational opportunities to its students.

JGU's partnerships with the aforesaid universities also encompasses exciting opportunities for faculty members to engage in peer research activities and deliberate on their respective areas of expertise towards advancing the common good. These partnerships promise to engage all stakeholders at JGU and its partner universities to foster a diverse campus environment while enriching the higher education ecosystem with new perspectives towards internationalization.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, the Vice Chancellor of JGU, has observed that the higher education landscape in our country is rapidly evolving. He stated, "These new partnerships reflect the dynamic nature of higher education in India. Indian universities are poised to achieve greatness in this century and the foundations of this effort will be based upon our commitment to building partnerships with the leading universities of the world. We are not only forging new collaborations but also broadening our global reach to multiple continents. This offers fresh avenues for growth and learning for our students and faculty members fostering a more comprehensive and diverse perspectives on the global landscape. JGU has become a global leader for providing transformative learning opportunities to our students with more than 400+ collaborations established across 75+ countries in the world."

Dr Akhil Bhardwaj, Director of the Office of International Affairs and Global Initiatives at JGU, emphasized the significant benefits of these collaborations on the holistic student development. He stated, "Offering JGU students international mobility and learning opportunities enables them to acquire essential skills required in nurturing their global careers. Such exposure cultivates critical problem-solving abilities, fosters a comprehensive understanding of diverse situations and equips them to emerge as future leaders. Our primary focus in forging these exciting new partnerships is to enhance students' overall skills and enrich their educational experience at JGU."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by OP Jindal University.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor