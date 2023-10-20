OpalForce Attains CMMI Level 5 Certification, Paving the Way for an Exciting IPO Later this Year

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 20: OpalForce, a leading Semiconductor, Technology, and Process Solutions company, is thrilled to announce its recent achievement of CMMI Level 5 certification, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. These certifications further solidify OpalForce's reputation as a pioneering force in the industry.

Founded in 2007 by industry pioneers with a track record of managing high-growth enterprises, OpalForce has consistently delivered rapid and efficient AI-driven Technology and Process Solutions and Services to the Semiconductor, Engineering, and Technology domains worldwide. Their journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence, and these CMMI certifications are a significant milestone in its pursuit of operational excellence.

According to Aditya Joshi, CEO and MD of OpalForce, "Our journey at OpalForce has been marked by relentless commitment to innovation and excellence. The upcoming IPO later this year is a testament to our vision of pushing the boundaries of Semiconductor, AI technology and expanding our global footprint. It's a milestone that will fuel our growth and enable us to deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients worldwide. We're excited to embark on this new chapter, solidifying OpalForce's position as a driving force in the industry."

As OpalForce embarks on this new chapter in its journey, they remain committed to pushing the boundaries of technology, fostering Generative AI driven innovation, and expanding its horizons. OpalForce invites all the stakeholders, partners, and investors to join on this exciting path toward a future where cutting-edge technology and exceptional solutions know no bounds.

OpalForce is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified semiconductor, technology, and process Solutions Company headquartered in the US, with operations in India, Canada, and Singapore. Founded in 2007, OpalForce has built a reputation for providing rapid and efficient AI-driven Technology and Process Solutions and Services to the Semiconductor, Engineering, and Technology domain across the globe. With the attainment of CMMI Level 5 certification, OpalForce is poised for dynamic growth and expansion through the upcoming IPO.

