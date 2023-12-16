Open a Demat Account Now Through Bajaj Markets
December 16, 2023
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Individuals seeking to open a Demat account for investing and trading in shares/securities markets can now do so through Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. This will allow individuals to enter the capital markets and securely trade into equity shares, derivatives, ETFs and other market-linked products.
Having a Demat account does away with the maintenance and handling of all physical shares/securities-related papers and documents.
Some of the benefits of a Demat account are:
* Transact online at Live/Market price
* Easy transfer of shares/securities
* Quick online access and management
* Availability of nomination facility
Individuals can make use of Bajaj Markets to open a Demat account in a convenient and hassle-free manner. Some of the advantages of doing so are:
* Zero account opening charges
* Low MTF charges
* Zero annual maintenance charges
* Quick onboarding process
As per the latest SEBI guideline, investors must add a nominee to their existing Demat accounts by 31st December 2023. Individuals can download the Bajaj Markets app or visit the official website to open a Demat account in just a few clicks.
