Open a Demat Account Now Through Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Individuals seeking to open a Demat account for investing and trading in shares/securities markets can now do so through Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. This will allow individuals to enter the capital markets and securely trade into equity shares, derivatives, ETFs and other market-linked products.

Having a Demat account does away with the maintenance and handling of all physical shares/securities-related papers and documents.

Some of the benefits of a Demat account are:

* Transact online at Live/Market price

* Easy transfer of shares/securities

* Quick online access and management

* Availability of nomination facility

Individuals can make use of Bajaj Markets to open a Demat account in a convenient and hassle-free manner. Some of the advantages of doing so are:

* Zero account opening charges

* Low MTF charges

* Zero annual maintenance charges

* Quick onboarding process

As per the latest SEBI guideline, investors must add a nominee to their existing Demat accounts by 31st December 2023. Individuals can download the Bajaj Markets app or visit the official website to open a Demat account in just a few clicks.

