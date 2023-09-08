Open a YES BANK Savings Account Now on Bajaj Markets; Earn Higher Returns

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Interested individuals can now apply for a YES BANK Savings Account on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. A YES BANK Savings Account is a smart and rewarding choice for those looking to boost their idle funds as it offers interest rates of up to 7% p.a., which is one of the highest in the industry.

Professionals, families, and senior citizens, among others, can choose from a wide range of customised options under YES BANK savings accounts. They can browse and select any of the following:

* My First YES SAVINGS Account

* Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana account

* YES RESPECT Senior Citizen Savings Account

* Digital Savings Account

* YES ESSENCE Savings Account

* YES PRO Max Savings Account

* YES PRO Plus Savings Account

* YES PRO Savings Account

Apart from rewarding interest rates that range from 3.5% to 7% p.a., some of the advantages of opening a YES BANK Savings Account are:

* Free unlimited withdrawals at all YES BANK ATMs

* RTGS and NEFT facilities at no charge via mobile and net banking

* No cost demand draft facilities up to certain limits

* Zero minimum balance availability for some accounts

* Accident insurance cover

* Discounts on locker facilities for certain accounts

* Rewarding debit cards that offer cashback and discounts

Individuals can seamlessly open a savings account on the Bajaj Markets platform, in a quick and convenient manner due to:

* Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria

* 100% digital process

One can enjoy interest payout every quarter by applying for a YES BANK Savings Account on the Bajaj Markets’ app or website. They can also compare different savings accounts on the platform and access a variety of investment, insurance, and credit facilities.

