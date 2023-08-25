Open an AU Small Finance Bank Current Account Now on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Self-employed professionals and business owners can now easily open an AU Small Finance Bank Current Account online on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. While individuals can enjoy customised products catering to their business requirements, there are other notable benefits of these current accounts as well.

Here are a few advantages one can enjoy while opening an AU Small Finance Current Account:

* Flexible cash deposit and withdrawal limits

* Convenience of extended banking hours

* Quick fund transfer option using the AU 0101 App or NetBanking

* Doorstep banking experience

* Free transactions using the QR code or UPI facility

* Flexibility to manage unlimited per-day transactions

Opening a current account through Bajaj Markets is a hassle-free process. Individuals can browse the following current account types and choose one that best matches their requirements.

* AU Digital Current Account

* AU Power Current Account

* AU Value Current Account

* AU Maximum Current Account

It must be noted that the features of these accounts vary on the basis of the criteria listed. These include minimum monthly balance requirements, discounts, cash deposit and withdrawal limits, etc.

Opening a current account on Bajaj Markets is a seamless process. Here, users can enjoy the following features:

* Quick and 100 per cent online account opening procedure

* Easy account comparison facility

* No physical documentation

One can instantly open any type of AU Small Finance Bank Current Account on Bajaj Markets within minutes.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor