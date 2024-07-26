OpenAI takes on Google Search, unveils AI-powered SearchGPT

San Francisco, July 26 ChatGPT maker OpenAI has announced its foray into the search market dominated by Google, with launching SearchGPT which is an AI-powered search engine offering real-time access to information across the web.

The Sam Altman-run company said it is testing SearchGPT, “a temporary prototype of new AI search features that give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources”.

SearchGPT is designed to combine the strength of its AI models with information from the web to give the users fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources.

OpenAi said it is first launching the search engine with a small group of users and publishers to get feedback.

“While this prototype is temporary, we plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future,” said the company.

SearchGPT is designed to help users connect with publishers by prominently citing and linking to them in searches.

You’ll be able to ask follow-up questions, like you would in a conversation with a person, with the shared context building with each query.

“Responses have clear, in-line, named attribution and links so users know where information is coming from and can quickly engage with even more results in a sidebar with source links,” said OpenAI.

The company said it will keep improving the experience in areas like local information and commerce.

