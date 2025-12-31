Operational disruptions: IndiGo says fully collaborating with regulator’s committee

New Delhi, Dec 31 Low-cost airline IndiGo on Wednesday said that it is fully collaborating and providing requested information to the regulator’s committee, as it faced major operational disruptions earlier this month.

The large-scale flight cancellations by IndiGo earlier this month, especially from December 3-5, left tens of thousands of passengers stranded nationwide. The airline cancelled thousands of flights due to poor pilot roster planning and failure to prepare for tighter safety regulations.

“The operating environment presented periods of industry-wide challenges this year, including IndiGo’s major operational disruption (3-5 December 2025) regrettably impacting the airline’s valued customers for which IndiGo has profusely apologised,” it said in an year-ender note.

The airline said it rapidly restored its network and operations to normal, and continues to focus on further strengthening its operational processes and resilience.

“Meanwhile, IndiGo is fully collaborating and providing requested information to the regulator’s committee,” the airline added.

Earlier, the government put the airline under intense scrutiny after days of disruption that disrupted domestic air travel. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) took cognisance of complaints filed against budget airline IndiGo in connection with the recent flight disruptions across multiple routes in the country.

In a statement, the regulator said that based on its initial assessment, it has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had dismissed four flight inspectors who were responsible for monitoring the safety and operational standards of IndiGo.

In the year-ender note, Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said that as we step into the New Year, “there’s opportunity to reflect on the story so far, take stock of the progress made and learn from the operational challenges we encountered”.

“This is the point in our journey where our renewed focus will drive further scale, innovation, and impact across new frontiers, keeping our customers at the heart of everything”, he added.

The airline expects to close the calendar year 2025 by welcoming over 123 million customers, an addition of over 10 million compared to 113 million customers in calendar year 2024.

Looking ahead, IndiGo is set to launch non-stop services to Athens starting January 23, 2026, which will also mark the international debut of India’s first Airbus A321XLR, unlocking the huge potential for connecting to new medium-to-long-haul markets from the country.

