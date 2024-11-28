OPPI Annual Summit Presents the Roadmap on Becoming the Pharma Powerhouse to the World

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 28: The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) organized its flagship Annual Summit today, at The Lalit, New Delhi. The summit brought together a distinguished assembly of key Government officials, regulators, industry leaders, member organisations, academia, patient support groups, innovators and other key stakeholders. Centered around the theme Viksit Bharat @2047 India's Path from the 'Pharmacy of the World' to the 'Pharma Powerhouse to the World', the summit set forth the vision for India's healthcare evolution. The platform witnessed deliberations on pivotal topics, including innovation, skills development and technology, with a strong focus on advancing accessible and high-quality healthcare services across the nation.

Bhushan Akshikar, President, OPPI, Vice President & Managing Director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, "As we work towards an inclusive, innovative and sustainable healthcare future for India, OPPI remains committed to our vision of Bharat Ke Liye, delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare solutions to Indian patients. As an industry, we are committed to collaborating with all ecosystem partners to deliver impactful solutions not only for today but also lay the groundwork for India's emergence as a global leader in pharma for tomorrow. Together, we are shaping a future where healthcare is accessible and transformative for all."

Anil Matai, Director General, OPPI, said, "The OPPI Annual Summit celebrates the pharmaceutical sector's dedication to innovation and excellence, embodying our shared vision for a robust healthcare ecosystem where advancements are matched with patient centricity. India stands at the cusp of a remarkable transformation in healthcare, and the pharmaceutical industry is set to play a pivotal role in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. By leveraging our strengths in innovation, we can evolve from being the 'Pharmacy of the World' to a true global pharma powerhouse. Moving forward, we must continue fostering an environment that values research, innovation and resilient healthcare infrastructure. This summit is a great platform to explore how we, as a community of industry leaders, can build on this legacy and propel India to new heights in delivering safe and advanced healthcare solutions to the world."

The summit also witnessed the launch of reports and informative booklets, 'Viksit Bharat@2047 Transforming India from Pharmacy of the World to Pharma Powerhouse to the World', in collaboration with EY, and 'Winning in Indian Healthcare', in collaboration with BCG. Additionally, informative booklets on 'Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs' and the 'Value of Innovation' were released, highlighting the significance of innovation and creating awareness on OTC drugs.

The EY-OPPI report, titled Viksit Bharat@2047 Transforming India from Pharmacy of the World to Pharma Powerhouse to the World, highlights the key growth imperatives required for India's pharmaceutical sector to become a global powerhouse. It envisions a resilient, inclusive healthcare ecosystem where policymakers, providers, pharma companies and patient advocates collaborate to elevate patient care. Achieving these goals will position India's healthcare model as a beacon of innovation and equitable access for the world.

As India's pharmaceutical market gears for transformative growth, the 'Winning in Indian Healthcare' report by BCG and OPPI explores the dynamic forces reshaping this critical sector. Against the backdrop of rapid economic growth, streamlined government policies, and digital health innovations, the report unpacks India's unique healthcare potential. It highlights the drivers for growth (rising demand driven by an aging population, a burgeoning middle class, and a chronic disease burden), alongside challenges such as regulatory complexities, fragmented payer coverage, and market complexities. To thrive in this evolving landscape, global pharma players must rethink the portfolio strategy, invest in access initiatives, and embrace wider ecosystem partnerships. This report serves as a strategic guide for navigating India's vibrant but challenging healthcare ecosystem.

The bilingual FAQs (in Hindi and English) on the Value of Innovation emphasize the critical role of R&D and innovation in the biopharmaceutical sector, touching on the costs and timelines associated with drug development and the importance of strengthening the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) framework.

Another important release was the FAQs on Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs in India, which highlights the rapid rise of OTC drug adoption, especially in the context of chronic and lifestyle diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. This shift toward proactive, self-managed healthcare is pivotal in improving public health outcomes while optimizing healthcare resource utilization.

The summit's discussions spanned diverse dimensions, covering key themes such as:

- Winning in Indian Healthcare: The impact of Global Pharma companies on Indian Healthcare and the Road Ahead

- Viksit Bharat @2047: Transforming India from Pharmacy of the World to Pharma Powerhouse to The World

- Collaborative Strategies: To Improve Access to Healthcare in India

The exceptional contributors and innovators in the healthcare sector were celebrated and recognized with the prestigious OPPI Awards. These awards honoured excellence, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to enhancing healthcare in Bharat. The esteemed awardees for 2024 included:

About OPPI

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), established in 1965, represents the research-based global pharmaceutical companies in India. OPPI has been an integral part of the healthcare journey of the country. We remain committed to supporting the nation's healthcare objectives, putting patients at the core of all decision making and collaborating with all stakeholders to find sustainable solutions to realize the collective vision of Health for All.

Our member companies have been serving the country's healthcare ecosystem since pre-independence and continue to remain committed to patient safety and providing quality care in the future as well. As an association, our advocacy decisions, patient commitment and work are always keeping the country first, and we embody the spirit of working for 'Bharat Ke Liye'; driven with innovation to find solutions for unmet medical needs, collaboration with Government stakeholders, and co-creation with partners coming together to address the nation's healthcare challenges. We are committed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji's clarion call of 'Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan'.

