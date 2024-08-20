OPPO F27 5G: The Ultimate Party Smartphone

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 20: OPPO India announced the launch of the F27 5Ga smartphone that boasts OPPO's new Halo Lighta circle of LEDs at the rear of the smartphone that pulsates to the beat of the music you play, as well as advanced AI camera features that let you capture fun party pictures that you can share with friends and post on social media. The OPPO F27 5G will be available in two colours - Amber Orange and Emerald Green -and retails at INR 22,999 with 128GB storage and INR 24,999 for the 256GB variant. Starting today F27 5G will be available for purchase on OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline retail outlets.

Party-Ready Design and Features

The OPPO F27 5G sports an upgraded Cosmos Ring design from the OPPO F27 Pro+ that runs around its camera module but now comes with a dynamic Halo Light that syncs with music beats to enhance your party atmosphere. This Halo Light can be configured to silently notify you of messages and updates when the phone is placed face-down on your desk.

The smartphone is available in two colours: Amber Orange with a flickering flame texture and Emerald Green with a curved light column effect. Its sleek profile, just 7.69mm in Emerald Green and 7.76mm in Amber Orange, with its lightweight 187g build, ensures it's comfortable to carry no matter where the night takes you.

The 120Hz Smart Adaptive Screen delivers vibrant visuals and smooth interactions, perfect for capturing and viewing those epic party moments. And with advanced eye protection features, you can enjoy the night without straining your eyes.

As an extra, the Music Party app on the OPPO F27 lets you connect with friends who also use the OPPO F27 to play the same music in sync. Multiple users can join "parties" by scanning a code from any device to enable collaborative song selection and simultaneous playback across devices - perfect for silent discos when paired with earbuds, or intimate house parties.

AI-Powered Fun with Photos and Videos

Now what's a party without fun photographs? The OPPO F27 packs advanced Gen AI features that make it the ultimate fun camera. Its AI Studio feature transforms portraits into unique digital avatars that you can share as party invites or print to decorate and liven up your party space. OPPO has introduced a unique Disco party theme in the AI studio of the OPPO F27 5G. This addition complements the device's party-centric features, allowing users to transform their photos with retro-inspired effect that capture the essence of a classic disco atmosphere.

With AI Eraser 2.0, you can easily remove unwanted objects and photo-bombers for that perfect capture. AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 lets you create precise multi-subject cutouts that can be saved as stickers to add a playful touch to your photo collection or to create memes.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Ultra-Clear Camera System on the OPPO F27 comprising a 50MP main camera, 2MP portrait camera, and 32MP selfie camera. The Pro Portrait Mode utilises both main and macro cameras for professional bokeh effects, while AI Portrait Retouching ensures vivid, natural enhancements. This hardware-software synergy captures portraits with exceptional detail and natural beauty, making every shot Insta-worthy.

But it's not just about photos: The OPPO F27 also includes AI Recording Summary, which extracts key information from voice recordings into concise summaries, perfect for remembering those late-night conversations.

The AI Toolbox, powered by Google Gemini LLM, includes tools like AI Writer for quick content creation, AI Summary for text condensation, and AI Speak for text-to-speech conversion, accessible via a convenient sidebar. Whether you're capturing the moment or staying productive, the OPPO F27's AI features make it easy and fun.

Powerful Performance, Lasting Endurance

The OPPO F27 is built to keep up with your lifestyle. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 platform to deliver smooth performance and extended battery life so you can capture, share, and enjoy every moment.

The chip is engineered on a power-efficient 6nm process to offer a 10% energy efficiency boost, while its GPU posts a 13% improvement in performance over the previous generation to excel in demanding tasks, and casual gaming.

The OPPO F27-available with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB ROM configurations-also features OPPO's RAM Expansion technology that lets you allocate free storage of up to 8GB to be used as virtual RAM for smooth multitasking. Additionally, the device is designed to maintain its performance over an extended period; it has passed OPPO's 50-Month Fluency Protection test that guarantees system smoothness for over four years.

Its 5,000mAh battery ensures you stay connected and entertained without frequent interruptions, while its 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge enables a full charge in 71 minutes. A quick 10-minute charge from 1% delivers over 7 hours of music playback or 6 hours of call time so the fun never stops.

Durability Meets Style

The OPPO F27 isn't just about looks; it's built to last. Its proprietary Armour Body-certified with a 5-star SGS Performance Multi-Scene Protection and IP64 Water and Dust Resistance rating - ensures your phone can withstand everyday wear, including drops, scratches, and liquid splashes that you experience at get-togethers. The device features enhanced AGC Dragontrail Star 2 with upgraded durability and OPPO's High-strength Alloy Framework for internal safety. Plus, with OPPO's Splash Touch technology, the screen remains fully responsive, even when wet so you can capture moments no matter the conditions.

Stay Connected with AI Technology

The OPPO F27 optimises network performance with OPPO's AI LinkBoost technology and a 360° Surround Antenna solution to ensure you stay connected, even in challenging environments. This system-level AI model optimises signal reception and network selection, adapting to conditions to provide the best possible connection. It accelerates video sharing, reduces call buffering, and improves network reconnection speeds. For extreme situations without network coverage, OPPO's BeaconLink supports device-to-device voice calls over Bluetooth, enabling communication in crowded environments like a music concert.

Whether you are throwing a house party or just hanging out with friends, the OPPO F27 is your go-to device for capturing and creating unforgettable moments. With its blend of style, smart AI features, and powerful performance, this smartphone is truly party-ready.

Customers can avail of the following offers* on the first sale of the OPPO F27 5G:

* Customers can avail 10% cashback (up to INR 1800) with leading bank cards of SBI cards, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda cards, DBS Bank, One Card, and Federal Bank on CCEMI & DCEMI

* No Cost EMI up to 6 months and zero Down payment schemes

* Free 180 days of screen damage protection

*T&C apply

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone"Smiley Face"- in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and regions with more than 40,000 of OPPO's employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor