OPPO Find X8 Series with ColorOS 15 to Launch Globally, Setting a New Standard for Flagship Smartphones

New Delhi [India], November 12: OPPO India will launch the Find X8 Series and ColorOS 15 at a global event on November 21, 2024, in Bali, Indonesia. Both devices-the all-new Find X8 and Find X8 Pro-redefine excellence in flagship smartphones.

"Until now, flagship camera phones with ultra-zoom, power, battery life, and AI tools have been weighed down by thick, heavy designs, but Find X8 Series changes the game," said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. "The Find X8 is a thin and light powerhouse with a sterling battery life and a periscope zoom. The Find X8 Pro takes zoom further, delivering ultra-grade experiences without the bulk. And with ColorOS 15's smart and smooth experience, the Find X8 Series is set to mark an exciting shift for the smartphone industry."

The OPPO Find X8 fits an incredibly slim periscope zoom camera into a sleek, light design that is 7.85mm slim and weighs a mere 193g. The immersive yet compact handset sports a 6.59-inch display with an ultra-narrow 1.45mm symmetrical bezel and a fingerprint-resistant diffuse finish in Star Grey, and Space Black.

Fans of bigger screens would be impressed by the Find X8 Pro with its ultra-immersive 6.78-inch display that showcases quad-curved glass on both sides. The handset debuts OPPO's dual-periscope telephoto camera for global markets. The Find X8 Pro is available in Space Black and Pearl White, with each Pearl White device featuring a unique pearlescent pattern so no two devices look the same.

Both Find X8 and Find X8 Pro-featuring OPPO's latest Hasselblad Master Camera System-carry forward the Find X line's tradition of introducing breakthrough camera innovation. Now, with AI Telescope Zoom, the Find X8 Series can reach further than ever, activating at 10x and beyond. Each device can also freeze time in an instant with Lightning Snap, which captures up to seven photos every second without compromising on flagship-grade photo processing.

The OPPO's Find X8 is powered by a huge 5630mAh silicon-carbon battery while the Find X8 Pro packs a 5910mAh whopper; both devices boast a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC for smooth performance that extends over a day.

It takes world-class software to elevate ultra-grade hardware, and ColorOS 15 perfectly complements the Find X8 Series. Its seamless visuals, intuitive elements, and powerful, time-saving AI tools put everything you need at your fingertips.

Stay tuned to learn more about OPPO Find X8 Series and ColorOS 15 at the upcoming global launch.

