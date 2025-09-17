OPPO India launches F31 5G Series: The Best Smartphone for Durability with Smooth and powerful performance

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 17: OPPO India has launched the F31 5G Series, the latest in its popular F line-up, designed to meet India's demand for durability and smooth performance. The new series offers three modelsF31 Pro+, F31 Pro, and F31, each engineered with stronger builds, long-lasting batteries, improved heat management, and advanced connectivity. With these upgrades, the F31 5G Series is positioned as the smoothest and most durable smartphone range under INR 35,000 in India. Durability is no longer optional in India.

A recent Counterpoint Research survey found that 79% of buyers rank durability as their top buying factor, with more than half admitted to dropping their phones frequently. The F31 5G Series addresses this directly. This series features a 360° Armor Body with a multi-layer airbag structure that cushions internal components from impact. The aerospace-grade AM04 aluminium alloy frame is 10% stronger than its predecessor, and the AGC DT-Star D+ glass offers reinforced screen protection. The devices are triple-certified IP66, IP68, and IP69, making them resistant to dust, immersion in water, and even high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80°C.

In real use, this means a delivery rider caught in monsoon rain, a shopkeeper using the phone with oily fingers, or a trader squeezing through a crowded market can expect the phone to keep working. The F31 also resists 18 everyday liquids including tea, coffee, milk, and detergent water, reflecting its design for Indian environments.

Smoothness Under Heat

Overheating remains a common complaint; 41% of Indian users report it as a major problem. The F31 5G Series tackles this with advanced thermal design. The Pro+ model uses a 5,219 mm² vapour chamber, while the Pro and base models use 4,363 mm² and 4,300 mm² chambers respectively, each combined with expanded graphite layers. This design maintains performance even in peak Indian summers, where temperatures can reach 43°C.

At the software level, OPPO's Dual-Engine Smoothness System a combination of the Trinity Engine and the Luminous Rendering Engine keeps apps switching fluid. These features support OPPO's 72-Month Fluency Certification, which guarantees consistent performance for six years. In application, this means a delivery partner navigating with Google Maps, receiving a WhatsApp call, and quickly switching to a UPI payment app can do so without lag, flicker, or app crashes.

Performance and Thermal Design

The F31 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 built on TSMC's 4nm process. It combines a 2.63GHz Cortex-A715 Prime core, three 2.4GHz Cortex-A715 performance cores, and four 1.8GHz Cortex-A510 efficiency cores. An Adreno 720 GPU and Qualcomm AI Engine deliver 60% better performance per watt over previous platforms. The device supports up to 24GB RAM (12GB physical + 12GB virtual) and UFS 3.1 storage. The F31 Pro uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 4nm chipset with four 2.5GHz Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. It comes with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, up to 24GB RAM (12GB physical + 12GB virtual), and UFS 3.1 storage.

The F31 features the Dimensity 6300 6nm chipset with two 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 cores, six 2GHz Cortex-A55 cores and the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. This range ensures that whether you are gaming for long hours, streaming video, or running productivity apps, the phone maintains consistent speeds without overheating.

Software and System Fluency

All three models run ColorOS 15, featuring OPPO's Dual-Engine Smoothness System. The Trinity Engine dynamically manages CPU cache and algorithms to reduce unnecessary spikes. It improves overall smoothness by 22%, reduces installation times by 26%, and increases battery efficiency. The Luminous Rendering Engine, the first parallel animation system on Android, merges transitions at system level, avoiding stutter during multitasking. Together, they help achieve what OPPO calls "six zeros": no lag, latency, flicker, crash, mislaunch, and freeze with High-Speed Continuous Application Launch.

Users switching rapidly between apps such as Maps, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Camera will notice fluid performance. A rider keeping navigation, a food delivery app, and Instagram open in the background will find none of them close unexpectedly. The adaptive heat strategy on the F31 Series also raises throttling thresholds from 42°C to 45°C, keeping devices responsive even in summer. Features like storage defragmentation, intelligent pre-loading, and improved touch response extend smoothness over six years. A one-click rejuvenation tool also restores near-factory performance.

Reliable Connectivity

Connectivity is critical in India's congested cities. Building on the Hunter Antenna Architecture from the F29, the F31 introduces Hunter Antenna 2.0 with 91.6% frame coverage up from the smartphone average of 50-70% of the perimeter frame and India's first NetworkBoost S1 chip. Certified by TUV Rheinland, this system improves signal strength by 300%. Jio has tested the F31 5G Series as the best network performer under ₹35,000, ensuring reliable calls, UPI payments, and live navigation.

For riders and drivers, Outdoor Mode 2.0 includes Order Rush Boost, which prioritises delivery apps like Zomato and Blinkit, and App Keep-Alive, which prevents critical apps from closing. Glove Mode and Splash Touch allow operation with gloves or wet hands.

Smarter AI, Better Cameras

The series features a 50MP OIS main camera, 2MP Monochrome camera and 32MP selfie shooter (16MP on the base F31), supporting 4K video and underwater photography without a case. AI tools include AI Eraser 2.0 to remove objects, AI Unblur for moving shots, AI Reflection Remover to eliminate glare, and AI Clarity Enhancer for sharper zoom.

For productivity, AI VoiceScribe transcribes and translates calls and meetings in 29 languages, while AI Call Assistant offers live translations with subtitles or speech supporting 9 regional languages (Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi and Bengali). OPPO Docs with Gemini AI can summarise or rewrite documents instantly for students and professionals.

Power That Lasts

The F31 Series introduces a 7,000mAh battery with bio-inspired electrolyte repair technology that retains 80% capacity after 1,800 cycles, equal to five years of daily use. For daily life, this means a delivery partner can finish a double shift, a trader can run digital payments all day, and a professional can work late without worrying about charging.

Charging technology includes 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge that powers the battery to 58% in 30 minutes and a full charge in just over an hour. Reverse charging powers accessories or other phones, while bypass charging reduces heat during gaming and streaming, by powering directly the device when charging instead of drawing power from the battery

Flagship Design at Mid-Range Price

The F31 Pro+ is available in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festival Pink. Weighing 195g at 7.7mm, it features a 6.8-inch flat AMOLED display with a 93.5% screen-to-body ratio. The F31 Pro comes in Desert Gold and Space Grey, at 191g and 190g respectively and just 7.9mm slim, with a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display. The F31 offers Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red finishes, each at 187g and 7.9mm slim, with a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display and under-display fingerprint sensor.

Price and Availability

The OPPO F31 Series will be available across offine stores and OPPO E-store, Flipkart and Amazon from 19 September 2025. Prices are as follows:

* F31 Pro+ 5G: INR 32,999 (8+256GB) and INR 34,999 (12+256GB)

* F31 Pro 5G: INR 26,999 (8+128GB), INR 28,999 (8+256GB) and INR 30,999 (12+256GB)

* F31 5G: INR 22,999 (8+128GB) and INR 24,999 (8+256GB) available from 27th September

Customers can avail of the following offers:

* Pre-book and first-day buyers will get bank discounts or exchange bonuses, bringing effective prices lower across all three models.

* 180 days protection for free accidental damage, liquid damage protection and free screen damage protection

* OPPO India is offering upto 10% instant Cash back on SBI cards, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank on credit cards etc

* Avail no-cost EMI for up to 6 months and consumer loans for up to 8 months Zero down payment schemes

* Customer can also avail upto 10% exchange bonus

Specifications

OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G

* Display: 6.8 inch ultra slim, flat AMOLED display, 120Hz Refresh Rate

* Built Material & IP Rating: Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, AGC DT-STAR D+, IP66, IP68, IP69 Rating, MIL-STD-810H-2022

* Weight & Profile: 195g/7.7mm - Gemstone Blue; 204g/7.8mm - Himalayan White and Festive Pink

* OPPO AI Features: AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0), AI Linkboost 3.0

* Rear Camera Setup: 50MP OmniVision 50D40 with OIS, 2MP Monochrome Camera, 2MP Portrait Camera

* Front Camera: 32MP Galaxy Core 32E2

* Processor: Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3

* RAM & Storage:

* 12GB+12GB variant, expandable to 24GB + 256GB

* 8GB + 256GB

* LPDDR4X, UFS 3.1

* Battery: 7000mAh Large Battery, 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, Reverse Charging, Bypass Charging

* Operating System: ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates & 3-year security updates

OPPO F31 Pro 5G

* Display: 6.5 inch ultra slim, flat AMOLED display, 120Hz Refresh Rate

* Built Material & IP Rating: Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, AGC DT-STAR D+, IP66, IP68, IP69 Rating, MIL-STD-810H-2022

* Weight & Profile: 190g/7.9mm - Desert Gold and Space Grey

* OPPO AI Features: AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0)

* Rear Camera Setup: 50MP OmniVision 50D40 with OIS, 2MP Monochrome Camera, 2MP Portrait Camera

* Front Camera: 32MP Galaxy Core 32E2

* Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 - Energy

* RAM & Storage:

* 12GB (expandable up to 24GB) + 256GB

* 8GB + 256GB / 128GB

* LPDDR4X, UFS 3.1

* Battery: 7000mAh Large Battery, 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, Reverse Charging, Bypass Charging

* Operating System: ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates & 3-year security updates

OPPO F31 5G

* Display: 6.5 inch ultra slim, flat AMOLED display, 120Hz Refresh Rate

* Built Material & IP Rating: Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, AGC DT-STAR D+, IP66, IP68, IP69 Rating, MIL-STD-810H-2022

* Weight & Profile: 185g/8.8mm - Midnight Blue, Cloud Green and Bloom Red

* OPPO AI Features: AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0)

* Rear Camera Setup: 50MP OmniVision 50D40 with OIS, 2MP Monochrome Camera, 2MP Portrait Camera

* Front Camera: 16MP Sony IMX480

* Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

* RAM & Storage:

* 8GB + 128GB / 8GB + 256GB

* LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2

* Battery: 7000mAh Large Battery, 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, Reverse Charging, Bypass Charging

* Operating System: ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates & 3-year security updates

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences. Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organisation, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

