OPPO India lights up the festive season with 'Tum Jagmagao', celebrating Self-Discovery with Ranbir Kapoor and Jitendra Kumar

New Delhi [India], October 6: OPPO India adds to the festive cheer with its new brand campaign, 'Tum Jagmagao' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Jitendra Kumar. The initiative celebrates the honest, unfiltered moments that inspire us from within, because the true glow of Diwali isn't just in diyas, it's in connecting with who we are beneath the everyday hustle. Through cinematic storytelling and captivating visuals, the brand film brings alive the magic of festivities, reflecting OPPO's belief that technology should empower you to live fully, feel deeply, and shine brighter than ever.

Launched across OPPO India's social channels and select OTT platforms, the film opens with Ranbir Kapoor visiting his childhood home for a hurried festive break with his parents. Misplaced baggage along the way adds to his unease. What begins as a fleeting visit gradually transforms into a journey of reflection, as familiar corners of the house and long-forgotten belongings evoke memories of who he once was. Through these experiences and the friendships that shaped him, Ranbir realises that Diwali's true happiness comes from finding the inner joy.

In the film, OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G emerge as the enablers of these special chapters. The Reno14 5G Diwali Edition brings joyous occasions to life, whether it's a playful shot that draws a friend on the opposite balcony closer with its 3.5x Telephoto Camera, or a candid capture that turns an everyday moment into a memory worth keeping. At the same time, the OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G bridges distances with clear, uninterrupted video calls, powered by its reliable network connectivity and long-lasting battery. Together, the devices seamlessly integrate into the narrative, not as gadgets, but as companions that bring people closer during the festivities.

Watch the exciting video here.

Commenting on the campaign, Sushant Vashistha, Head of Product and Digital Marketing, OPPO India, said, "Tum Jagmagao reflects OPPO's commitment to empowering people to live fully and shine from within. The campaign embodies the spirit of Diwali as a time to embrace your true self and celebrate the occasions that define us, together with the people who matter most. With the Reno and F31 Series, we present not just devices, but companions that help capture, share, and relive the instances that make life brighter and celebrations truly memorable."

OPPO recently launched the Reno14 5G Diwali Edition, celebrating the richness of Indian traditions. Inspired by mandala art, peacock designs, and festive details, the smartphone features the industry's first Heat-Sensitive Colour-Changing Technology for India*. This innovation creates a unique experience that feels just as meaningful as it is magical, symbolising the true spirit of festivities.

Ranbir Kapoor added, "Tum Jagmagao captures the essence of Diwali, the joy of rediscovering yourself in the little moments that truly matter. Having collaborated with OPPO over the years, I have always admired how the brand celebrates authenticity and meaningful experiences, and this campaign brings that spirit alive beautifully."

Crafted to complement the spirit of the season, OPPO also introduced the F31 Series, comprising F31 Pro+, F31 Pro, and F31. The series brings together durable design, seamless performance, and festive-inspired colours, such as Desert Gold, ensuring every special moment is celebrated in style.

Jitendra Kumar added, "Tum Jagmagao is all about embracing the simple, honest moments that make Diwali special. Being part of this campaign reminded me how the festival is not just about celebrations, but about reconnecting with yourself, and cherishing the people and memories that truly light up our lives."

*Source: Counterpoint Research

Disclaimer: Based on currently available and actively selling smartphone models in the Indian market as of September 2025.

